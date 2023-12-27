EPFO subscribers alert! Covid withdrawal facility may be stopped soon: Report
EPFO has closed the Covid withdrawal facility that allowed subscribers to take out a part of their retirement savings as Covid advance, ET reported
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reportedly shut the Covid-19 withdrawal facility that allowed its subscribers to take out a part of their retirement savings as Covid advances, the Economic Times reported. While there is no official notification in this regard yet. Mint could not independently verify this development.