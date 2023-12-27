comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 14:30:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 740.30 2.87%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.00 -0.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,695.65 0.75%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 472.00 0.41%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  EPFO subscribers alert! Covid withdrawal facility may be stopped soon: Report
Back Back

EPFO subscribers alert! Covid withdrawal facility may be stopped soon: Report

 Livemint

EPFO has closed the Covid withdrawal facility that allowed subscribers to take out a part of their retirement savings as Covid advance, ET reported

EPFO, the retirement fund body, mandates both employees and employers to contribute 12 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance.Premium
EPFO, the retirement fund body, mandates both employees and employers to contribute 12 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reportedly shut the Covid-19 withdrawal facility that allowed its subscribers to take out a part of their retirement savings as Covid advances, the Economic Times reported. While there is no official notification in this regard yet. Mint could not independently verify this development.

Amid the 2020 pandemic that had jolted the entire world, EPFO allowed its members to opt for two advances from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account.

The provision for special withdrawal to meet the financial needs of members during the pandemic was introduced in March 2020, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). An amendment to this effect was made by the Ministry of Labour & Employment in Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952 by inserting therein sub-para (3) under paragraph 68L, through notification in the Official Gazette.

Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to the member's credit in the EPF account, whichever was less, was provided. 

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here 

EPFO, the retirement fund body, mandates both employees and employers to contribute 12 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance. It not only serves as a tax-saving instrument but also offers higher interest rates on investments.

EPFO adds 15.29 lakh members in October

The retirement fund body added 15.29 lakh members on a net basis in October, up by 18.22 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to payroll data released on December 20. Around 7.72 lakh new members have come under the social security coverage of EPFO in October 2023, an increase of 6.07 per cent over the year-ago month, a labour ministry statement said.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 01:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App