EPFO subscribers can get up to ₹7 lakh in EDLI scheme. Here's how to avail insurance benefit, file claim

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers can claim up to ₹7 lakh benefit from the Employees Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. The corpus comprises minimum employer contribution of 0.5% of the basic salary or a maximum of ₹75 per month for each employee. If there is no other group insurance scheme, the maximum contribution is capped at ₹15,000 per month.
EDLI contribution is subject to similar tax benefits as monthly employees' provident fund contributions. Further, the insurance payout at time of demise if exempt from tax for your nominee(s) / legal heir. Today, we explain how you can avail the benefit with no additional charges, and file claims with the retirement organisation:
Notably, eligible EPF members are auto enrolled in the EDLI scheme at no additional cost if more than 20 employees from a firm opt for it. Further, to be eligible, your basic salary must be up to ₹15,000. For calculation purposes, when your basic salary exceeds ₹15,000, the maximum benefit paid under the EDLI is capped at ₹7 lakh.
Further, minimum payout provision for nominee(s) in case a subscriber dies before completing one year of continuous service is ₹50,000 regardless of the PF account balance. It is thus important to add nomination details through the EPFO website and make appropriate updates in case of marriage, childbirth or changes in nominee details.
|EPFO Scheme
|Employee Contribution
|Employer Contribution
|EPF
|12% of Basic + DA
|3.67% of Basic +DA
|EPS
|N/A
|8.33% of Basic + DA
|EDLI
|N/A
|0.5% (max ₹75)
|Source: Clear Tax
EDLI is an insurance cover provided by the EPFO for salaried individuals hired in the private sector, in combination with the EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) and EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme). Under the EDLI scheme, a subscriber's family is eligible for a lump sum payout in case of your death during the period of service.
The extent of the payout is determined by the insured employee's last drawn salary, with bonus amount set at ₹2.5 lakh, if deceased member was in continuous employment for 12 months prior to their death. and maximum capped at ₹7 lakh.
The EDLI payout is calculated as follows: 30 days x average monthly salary of the employee for the last 12 months (capped at ₹15,000). There is an additional bonus of ₹2.5 lakh, which brings the total payout to ₹7 lakh. Breakdown: ₹4,50,000 (15,000 x 30 days) + ₹2,50,000 (Bonus).
For calculation of EDLI payout, dearness allowance (DA) is added to the basic salary. Notably, the account remains the same and is transferred from employer to employer, similar to EPF and EPS, even when you change jobs.
Family for the purpose of the EDLI scheme is defined as your spouse, any unmarried daughters, and sons up to 25 years of age. In the event of death, the benefit is directly credited to the bank account of nominee or legal heir.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.