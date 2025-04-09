EPFO subscribers can now use face recognition to activate UAN, view passbook, other PF services. Details here

To simplify and to make the process of allotment and activation of UAN stronger, EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) has launched a number of features in the UMANG app while leveraging the face authentication technology (FAT).

Now, EPFO subscribers can use this technology for allotment and activation of Universal Account Number (UAN).

What are the three things subscribers can do with face authentication technology? EPFO subscribers can carry out three things with face authentication. These are as follows: A.) Direct UAN allotment and activation; B.) UAN Activation for existing UANs; C.) Face authentication service for existing activated UANs.

What does one need to do to be able to use this? For availing this facility, the only requirement is to download the UMANG app and Aadhaar Face RD app from Playstore. The above facility can be availed by the members themselves using their smartphones without any intervention of EPFO/employers. This facility is available for downloading e-UAN card PDF for handing over to employer for onboarding with EPFO.

What are the benefits of using this facility? There are numerous advantages of using this facility. The benefits include foolproof validation of aadhaar data as all data of user is pre populated directly from aadhaar database and completion of UAN activation process during UAN generation itself.

What are the services one can use after using face recognition technology? You can use this facility to gain immediate access to EPFO services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates and claim submission.

What are the requirements for this? It is important to realise that to be able to access UAN related service, you need must have the following: 1.) A valid Aadhaar number 2.) Access to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP verification; and 3.) Have or install the Aadhaar face RD app for face authentication.

What are the steps to follow for UAN activation through this technology? These are the key steps to follow:

1. First you need to open UMANG and go to "UAN Allotment and Activation".

2. Now you need to enter Aadhaar Number and Mobile Number. Check the consent checkbox for Aadhaar validation.

3. Tap send OTP. Install the Aadhaar Face RD App if prompted and enter the OTP sent to your mobile.

4. Now the system will check if Aadhaar is already linked to a UAN. If yes, then you will be notified. If no, then you need to proceed to face authentication.

5. Check the consent box, Tap 'face authentication' to scan the face.

6. System fetches the details and generates a new UAN.

7. UAN will be sent to your mobile via short message service.