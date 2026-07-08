EPFO system upgrade: Your PF claim may be delayed after latest update — Here's how long it will take

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has notified users that claim processing may take longer than usual following the completion of a major database consolidation and software upgrade.
The migration, which began on June 26, is aimed at improving processing efficiency, enhancing service delivery and strengthening the reliability and security of the retirement fund body's digital platform.
The restoration of EPFO's online services was delayed after the organisation extended the suspension of its online member and employer services multiple times. While services are now operational, PF claims and other service requests may experience delays during this period.
Services for member and employers have been restored in phases and are now available. However, PF claims and other services requests will be processed gradually over the next two weeks as part of the post-migration process, according to EPFO's notice.
During this period, it will carry out additional verification and validation checks to ensure that members' data is accurate before processing claims.
“As part of the post-migration stabilization process, claims and service requests will be processed in a phased and calibrated manner with additional verification and validation checks to ensure the accuracy during the initial period of 2 weeks," EPFO stated in a notice on its website.
The retirement fund body has also advised users to avoid making repeated requests or repeatedly access online services during peak hours, as such a move could further affect processing.
Meanwhile, EPFO services are still unavailable on the UMANG app due to the ongoing migration process. The app displays a notice stating that services are expected to resume shortly.
In the meantime, members can access EPFO services through the EPFO member portal, which is now operational.
Since EPFO services on the UMANG app are currently unavailable, members can file their claims through the EPFO Member Portal. Here's how to do it:
For any other queries or assistance, a member can call on this number: 14470. Members also have the option to use their EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425 and seek help.
The system upgrade comes ahead of EPFO's plan to introduce a facility throuvh which users will be able to withdraw their EPF money via UPI and ATM. These features intend to make it easier for members to claim their PF, bypassing the existing cumbersome process of filling forms and waiting for the approval.
According to an earlier PTI report, the testing of the facility has been completed and subscribers may soon be able to transfer eligible PF balances instantly into their bank accounts using UPI, though a fixed roll out date has not been announced yet. This provision is part of various initiatives the retirement fund body has undertaken to improve the quality and delivery of service.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.