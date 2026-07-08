EPFO system upgrade: Your PF claim may be delayed after latest update — Here's how long it will take

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has notified users that claim processing may take longer than usual following the completion of a major database consolidation and software upgrade.

The migration, which began on June 26, is aimed at improving processing efficiency, enhancing service delivery and strengthening the reliability and security of the retirement fund body's digital platform.

The restoration of EPFO's online services was delayed after the organisation extended the suspension of its online member and employer services multiple times. While services are now operational, PF claims and other service requests may experience delays during this period.

How much time will it take for PF claims to be processed? Services for member and employers have been restored in phases and are now available. However, PF claims and other services requests will be processed gradually over the next two weeks as part of the post-migration process, according to EPFO's notice.

During this period, it will carry out additional verification and validation checks to ensure that members' data is accurate before processing claims.

“As part of the post-migration stabilization process, claims and service requests will be processed in a phased and calibrated manner with additional verification and validation checks to ensure the accuracy during the initial period of 2 weeks," EPFO stated in a notice on its website.

The retirement fund body has also advised users to avoid making repeated requests or repeatedly access online services during peak hours, as such a move could further affect processing.

EPFO services remain unavailable on UMANG app Meanwhile, EPFO services are still unavailable on the UMANG app due to the ongoing migration process. The app displays a notice stating that services are expected to resume shortly.

In the meantime, members can access EPFO services through the EPFO member portal, which is now operational.

How to submit an EPF claim Since EPFO services on the UMANG app are currently unavailable, members can file their claims through the EPFO Member Portal. Here's how to do it:

Log in to the EPFO Member Portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Go to Online Services and select Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C/10D).

Verify your registered bank account details.

Choose the type of claim you want to file.

Upload the required documents, if applicable.

Authenticate the claim and submit your application. For any other queries or assistance, a member can call on this number: 14470. Members also have the option to use their EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425 and seek help.

EPFO to roll out UPI & ATM withdrawal The system upgrade comes ahead of EPFO's plan to introduce a facility throuvh which users will be able to withdraw their EPF money via UPI and ATM. These features intend to make it easier for members to claim their PF, bypassing the existing cumbersome process of filling forms and waiting for the approval.