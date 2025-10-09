EPFO contest: You can win ₹21,000 by contributing to pension fund body's tagline

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a tagline contest with a maximum prize money of ₹21,000.

The competition, in the words of EPFO, provides an opportunity for citizens to contribute to the pension fund body's identity by creating a tagline that resonates with its values of social security, trust, and empowerment.

The EPFO has partnered with MyGov to invite citizens to showcase their creativity by contributing an impactful tagline for it.

“The initiative seeks to capture the spirit of EPFO’s mission-ensuring social security, empowering the workforce, and fostering financial security for all members,” MyGov stated on its website.

Three winners The contest will give three prizes. These are as follows:

First prize: The winner will take home a bounty of ₹21,000

Second prize: The runner-up would be given a handsome sum of ₹11,000

Third Prize: The third prize offers a cash reward of ₹5,100, which is a little less than half of the second prize money.

Each winner will also receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the EPFO and an invitation to attend the foundation day at the Head Office. They will also be given the train fare (second AC) along with a hotel stay for boarding.

Meanwhile, contest participants are supposed to be careful about certain things.

Rules for contestants >> The tagline should be in Hindi and only one submission is allowed per user.

>> The tagline must encapsulate EPFO's vision of social security, financial empowerment and trust.

>> Entries must be submitted to mygov.in. When submitted through any other medium, it would stand cancelled.

>> It is not permissible to submit AI-generated content by using ChatGPT or GROK.

>> The content must not be illegal, objectionable or inappropriate.

The contest has received an overwhelming response from the public. There have been 7,502 submissions so far that are under review. Additionally, the organisers have the right to publish, promote, and use the submissions for any purpose they deem fit.