How to check your EPFO UAN number online? A step-by-step guide

EPFO: Every time you change your job, your employer gives you a member ID that is used as your provident fund account for that company. As you change the job, the new employer will assign a new member ID. But what remains the same is the universal account number (UAN).

What is a UAN? UAN stands for Universal Account Number which is common for multiple member IDs allotted to an individual by different companies. The idea is to link multiple member identification numbers allotted to a single member under a single Universal Account Number.

How can you access your UAN? I. First of all, go to the EPF website. Then go to services >> for employees.

II. Then under the Services section, go to member UAN/online service.

III. As you click this, you will enter the member interface here. Here on the bottom right corner, there is a link to ‘Know your UAN’. You need to click this.

IV. Now you need to enter the details: mobile number and captcha. After you enter these details, the EPF page will take you to the next page where it will ask you to enter these details: name, date of birth and aadhaar. Then you need to enter captcha and you can click 'show my UAN'.

You can enter these details on member interface on EPFO portal

V. Finally, you can see the UAN.

No agents please In other news, EPFO recently cautioned members against taking help from agents for online services. In a statement, EPFO said that it has been observed that several cyber cafe operators/fintech companies are charging EPFO members large sums of money for services that are officially free, it stated. In many cases, these operators simply use EPFO's online grievance portal, something any member can do on their own, free of cost.

EPFO has more than 7 crore members who are employees or ex-employees of various private and public sector enterprises.