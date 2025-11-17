EPFO: How can you delink incorrect member ID from UAN? Here's a step-by-step guide

What would you do if your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to an incorrect ID? Well, it is important to delink it as soon as possible. One can easily delink the incorrect ID by visiting the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) unified member's website.

Here, we share a step-by-step process to delink the incorrect member ID from the Universal Account Number (UAN).

Delinking of incorrect member ID: Step-by-step guide 1. Firstly, you need to visit the unified member portal where you will enter your UAN, password and CAPTCHA.

2. Now you need to navigate to the view>> service history section.

3. At this stage, you need to select the incorrect member ID and click the delink button.

4. Now you can share the reason for delinking.

5. Complete the verification process as OTP is sent to the registered mobile number, which you need to enter.

6. Delinking is finally carried out, and a message of success is displayed on the screen.

7. Once this is done, the service history of this incorrect ID won't be visible. You can cross-verify this on the unified member portal again.

Notably, if the employer has filed an ECR using an incorrect ID, then this process of delinking will not be completed. Instead of a success message, you will see an ‘error’ message.

Raising the wage ceiling In another development, the EPFO is reportedly considering raising the wage ceiling to ₹25,000 for the mandatory inclusion of workers in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

The Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is likely to take up the matter for discussion in its next meeting, which is expected to be held in December or January. The final approval for the new EPFO rule could be given in the meeting.

“As per an internal assessment of the labour ministry, the ₹10,000 per month increase in the wage ceiling would make social security benefits mandatory for over 10 million more individuals,” an official said, according to a media report.

The official further stated that many employees in metro cities receive a basic pay of more than ₹15,000, which makes it optional for them to be an EPFO member.