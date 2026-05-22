EPFO to allow PF withdrawal via UPI soon: Here’s how instant EPF withdrawals will work

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon allow its members to withdraw Provident Fund (PF) money directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
According to the Union Minister, testing of the facility has been completed and subscribers may soon be able to transfer eligible PF balances instantly into their bank accounts using UPI, though a fixed roll out date has not been announced yet. This provision is part of various initiatives the retirement fund body has undertaken to improve the quality and delivery of service.
“We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member,” Mandaviya told reporters, according to news agency PTI.
The proposed withdrawal process is expected to work in a few simple steps, significantly reducing waiting time and paperwork associated with PF withdrawals. The steps include:
The labour ministry has indicated that only a certain portion of the EPF corpus will be made available for instant withdrawal through UPI, while the remaining balance could continue to remain locked under existing EPF withdrawal rules.
At present, EPFO subscribers are required to submit an online or offline withdrawal claim application, following which the request goes through verification and processing before the money is credited to the person's bank account. Under this existing system:
In contrast, the new UPI-based withdrawal system is designed to bring a change and make PF access faster, easier and more user-friendly. When the provision is formally rolled out, the withdrawn provident fund money can then be used immediately for digital payments or ATM cash withdrawals after being credited to the linked bank account.
The proposed UPI-based system aims to make PF access faster and more seamless, bringing PF withdrawals closer to the convenience of everyday digital banking services.
Earlier this week, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner at the EPFO, told reporters that the organization plans to extend its auto-settlement process to include final provident fund withdrawal claims and automate the transfer of accounts when members change employers. On Tuesday, Mandaviya confirmed the move.
In addition to that, Mandaviya said that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp for enhancing outreach and streamlining member services. The reason for choosing the medium is to reach mobile users.
The minister also informed that the EPFO has undertaken a focused, mission-mode initiative to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.
It launched a dedicated mission mode drive to dispose of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)’ programme, cases were identified in advance and expedited.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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