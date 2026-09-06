EPFO to hold live session on PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on 8 September: Here are the key details you should know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold a live session on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) on 8 September (Tuesday), giving employees and employers an opportunity to ask questions about the scheme and understand its benefits and eligibility criteria.
In a post on X, EPFO mentioned that the session will begin at 12 pm on 8 September and will explain the scheme in detail.
“Join us on 8 September 2026 at 12:00 PM to learn more about the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana in detail,” the post noted.
EPFO has shared links to join the session through its official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram handles. Participants can join the live session through these platforms and raise questions about the scheme.
EPFO has highlighted some of the questions participants can raise during the session, including:
Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is an employment-linked scheme launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to encourage formal job creation and support people entering the workforce for the first time.
The scheme will run from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027. It has two components: one aimed at first-time employees and another at employers creating additional jobs.
First-time employees earning up to ₹1 lakh a month can receive a one-time incentive linked to one month’s EPF wage, capped at ₹15,000.
The payment is made in two instalments. The first is paid after six months of service, while the second is released after 12 months, following completion of the Financial Literacy Course on the EPFO portal.
To qualify, a first-time employee must not have been an EPFO contributing member before the scheme began and must join an eligible establishment during the registration period. The employee’s UAN also needs to be authenticated through Aadhaar-based face authentication on the UMANG app.
The incentive will be transferred directly to the employee’s Aadhaar-linked bank account. The payment will be made within 45 days after the eligibility conditions are met and the filing of the paid Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR).
Employers can receive up to ₹3,000 per month for two years for each eligible additional employee earning up to ₹1 lakh a month, provided the employee is retained for at least six months.
Manufacturing establishments can receive the incentive for the third and fourth years as well.
For establishments with fewer than 50 employees, at least two additional jobs must be created to qualify. For those with 50 or more employees, the requirement is at least five additional jobs.
Employers must regularly file their ECR and provident fund contributions while meeting the prescribed job-creation threshold.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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