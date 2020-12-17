Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5% interest rate for 2019-20 in the employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December, news agency PTI had earlier reported.

Earlier in September this year, the EPFO had decided to split 8.5 percent interest into two installments of 8.15 percent and 0.35 percent in its trustees meet headed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

However, the Labour Ministry has sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to give concurrence to credit 8.5 percent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20 earlier this month.

In March this year, the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees headed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had approved 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF for 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the retirement fund body has settled 52 lakh COVID-19 non-refundable advance claims, and disbursed ₹13,300 crore so far, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Wednesday.

In March, the government had allowed over 6 crore subscribes of EPFO to withdraw an amount not exceeding their three months basic pay and dearness allowance from their EPF account in view of the lockdown to fight the pandemic.

However, subscribers could check their EPF balance and the status of the interest in four ways. Here's how:

1) Missed call service

Members will get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to '011-22901406' from their registered mobile number. The call will disconnect after two rings automatically. This service is free of cost. In order to avail this service, the registered member's KYC with the EPFO should be complete.

2) Know EPF balance via SMS

User should type EPFOHO and send it to 7738299899. The SMS should be in the format-“EPFOHO UAN". The facility is available in 10 languages. For receiving the message in Hindi, a person will have to type 'EPFOHO UAN HIN' and send it to 7738299899.

3) EPFO portal

After registering yourself on EPFO Members Portal, you can log in to - https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login# using your UAN and password. This allows you to view your passbook.

4) Umang app

EPFO members can view their account balance and EPF statement through 'Umang' mobile application. Go to employee centric services and click on view passbook. You can enter your UAN and OTP sent on the registered mobile number to view your balance in Employee Provident Fund.

