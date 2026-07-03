EPFO: Documents and errors — Here are the top reasons your employees' provident fund claims could be rejected, explained

EPFO: A secure, long term investment tool, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.
Notably, queries around EPF withdrawal are frequent and today we explore the top reasons your settlement / partial withdrawal claims could be rejected.
Notified by the Centre as part of its implementation of the Social Security Code 2020, the new EPF Scheme 2026 came into effect this week. It replaces the erstwhile EPF Scheme 1952.
The new rules include updates to conditions for partial withdrawals. It provisions a number of reasons for early withdrawal of PF, provided members maintain minimum balance. The conditions for eligibility include i.e. medical treatment, education, marriage, housing, special circumstances and exit from employment.
As per the mandate, EPF subscribers must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with ₹2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to ₹1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping ₹50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.
Documentation and profile mistakes are common reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected, and members must ensure these are error-free to ensure a smooth process.
If you are applying for a full withdrawal after quitting a job, verify that your employer has updated your exit credentials. You can check this by visiting the EPFO website and clicking on View > Service History. The date of exit must be entered at least two months prior to the date you are filing the claim.
We also asked ChatGPT for the most common reasons an EPF claim may be rejected. The chatbot gave the following reasons: Personal details don't match, incomplete or unverified KYC, incorrect bank details, UAN not linked with Aadhaar, date of joining or exit not updated, using the wrong claim form or selecting an ineligible withdrawal reason, and errors in declarations or supporting information.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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