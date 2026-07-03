EPFO: Documents and errors — Here are the top reasons your employees' provident fund claims could be rejected, explained

EPFO: A secure, long term investment tool, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. While partial withdrawal is permitted even before retirement, final settlement is approved only after you leave employment.

Notably, queries around EPF withdrawal are frequent and today we explore the top reasons your settlement / partial withdrawal claims could be rejected.

EPF Scheme 2026 comes into effect Notified by the Centre as part of its implementation of the Social Security Code 2020, the new EPF Scheme 2026 came into effect this week. It replaces the erstwhile EPF Scheme 1952.

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The new rules include updates to conditions for partial withdrawals. It provisions a number of reasons for early withdrawal of PF, provided members maintain minimum balance. The conditions for eligibility include i.e. medical treatment, education, marriage, housing, special circumstances and exit from employment.

As per the mandate, EPF subscribers must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with ₹2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to ₹1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping ₹50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

EPF: Top four reasons your claim can be rejected Documentation and profile mistakes are common reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected, and members must ensure these are error-free to ensure a smooth process.

Unclear cheque / passbook scan (for non-NPCI accounts): If your bank account is not NPCI-verified, you will still be prompted to upload a cheque. If the uploaded image has no name printed on it or is blurry, the system automatically rejects the claim.

Demographic details mismatch: A minor spelling discrepancy will result in instant rejection. Ensure that your name, father's name, or date of birth must match perfectly across EPFO, Aadhaar, and bank records.

Signature or IFSC Changes: If your bank has recently merged (e.g. Allahabad Bank merging into Indian Bank), your old IFSC is invalid. You must update your KYC with the new IFSC first before you make your claim.

Missing employer exit date: For Form 19, if your employer has not officially updated your date of exit on the portal, the system blocks final settlement. What are the withdrawal forms? Form 19 for final PF settlement: Used to withdraw your absolute EPF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). A member is eligible only if you have retired or resigned from your job and have been continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.

Form 10C for pension withdrawal benefit: Allows you to withdraw the matching pension accumulation (EPS). You can claim a lump sum under Form 10C only if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.

Form 31 for partial PF advance: Enables EPF members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. If you are applying for a full withdrawal after quitting a job, verify that your employer has updated your exit credentials. You can check this by visiting the EPFO website and clicking on View > Service History. The date of exit must be entered at least two months prior to the date you are filing the claim.