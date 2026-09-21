EPFO: Trade union wants monthly EPF wage ceiling hiked to ₹30,000, says ₹25,000 ‘too little, too late’ — Here's why

EPFO: The All India Trade Union Congress wants the government to hike the EPF wage ceiling to 30,000 per month, saying 25,000 is ‘too little, too late’ for social security benefits. Here are the reasons for the demand.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Sep 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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The All India Trade Union Congress wants the Centre to hike EPF wage ceiling to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000/month, says <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 ‘too little, too late’.
The All India Trade Union Congress wants the Centre to hike EPF wage ceiling to ₹30,000/month, says ₹25,000 ‘too little, too late’. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) wants the Centre to hike the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wage ceiling to 30,000 per month, stating that the new 25,000 per month ceiling is “too little, too late” for coverage under social security schemes, PTI reported.

In a statement last Thursday, the trade union demanded that the monthly wage ceiling for coverage under EPFO be raised to 30,000 to include deserving sections of employees, the report added.

Here's a look at the reasons for their demand

The AITUC, in its statement, called the Cabinet decision to raise EPFO wage ceiling from 15,000 to 25,000, after a gap of 12 years, “a belated response to a long-pending demand of the trade unions”.

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  • Notably, the wage ceiling was last hiked to 15,000 per month in 2014. It argued that wages, prices and cost of living have since risen “substantially” and demand for a raise in wage ceiling has been under discussion for a long time.
  • Giving examples, it said that in 2022, the growing demand for enhancement of the 15,000 ceiling was formally raised in Parliament, while in February 2024, employee representatives put forward to the EPFO Central Board a proposal to increase it to 25,000.
  • “Yet the government did not heed, depriving millions of workers earning above 15,000 of the mandatory EPFO coverage. It is therefore impossible to welcome the present decision, neither as a timely measure nor an adequate one in terms of the ceiling,” it added.

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  • The AITUC argued that 25,000 is not an adequate ceiling, as “social security must keep pace with the workers' earnings. It must evolve in consonance with the minimum wages, actual wages, inflation and cost of living”.
  • “This revision is therefore too little and too late. AITUC demands that the ceiling may be raised to 30,000 in order to include deserving sections of employees,” it added.
  • It added that “the benefit of expansion of social security should not be at the cost of reduced monthly pay packet”, calling for employer's statutory EPFO contribution to be paid over and above the employee's CTC (cost to company), and not deducted from or adjusted against the employee's agreed and existing wages.

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Govt hikes wage ceiling for EPF coverage

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling eligibility for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) coverage by 10,000, from the 15,000 set in 2014, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

According to an official government release, the ceiling has been hiked to “reflect sustained wage growth, rising incomes and continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years”. The move brings an additional 51 lakh employees under mandatory provident fund cover and widens social security cover for workers, it added.

Notably, the EPFO also administers pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The wage ceiling for EPF coverage has been increased after 12 years.
  • This change is expected to extend social security coverage to an additional 51 lakh employees.
  • Trade unions are advocating for a further increase in the ceiling to ensure broader worker inclusion.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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