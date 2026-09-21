EPFO: Trade union wants monthly EPF wage ceiling hiked to ₹30,000, says ₹25,000 ‘too little, too late’ — Here's why

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) wants the Centre to hike the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wage ceiling to ₹30,000 per month, stating that the new ₹25,000 per month ceiling is “too little, too late” for coverage under social security schemes, PTI reported.
In a statement last Thursday, the trade union demanded that the monthly wage ceiling for coverage under EPFO be raised to ₹30,000 to include deserving sections of employees, the report added.
The AITUC, in its statement, called the Cabinet decision to raise EPFO wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, after a gap of 12 years, “a belated response to a long-pending demand of the trade unions”.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling eligibility for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) coverage by ₹10,000, from the ₹15,000 set in 2014, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.
According to an official government release, the ceiling has been hiked to “reflect sustained wage growth, rising incomes and continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years”. The move brings an additional 51 lakh employees under mandatory provident fund cover and widens social security cover for workers, it added.
Notably, the EPFO also administers pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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