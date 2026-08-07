EPFO: UAN activation process moved to Umang app, here's how — Stepwise guide and top FAQs answered

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we look at how EPF members can activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new number using the Umang app, after the retirement fund body shifted both services from the portal to the mobile app. We also explain key things to know about UAN and answer important FAQs on the same.

UAN activation shifted to Umang app: Stepwise guide The EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new UAN generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app, with mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).

The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable. Here's a stepwise guide to complete the process:

Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

First-time users must register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).

After signing in, search for “EPFO” and select “UAN Activation” under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” head.

Choose “UAN activation” from the options, fill in your UAN, Aadhaar number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on “Send OTP”.

Once you enter the OTP, it will prompt you to install the “Aadhaar Face RD app” and once done will display the “scan face” screen to open your camera.

Complete the face scan, and once the app shows a green circle, the face has been successfully captured.

The app will display your details (name, date of birth, etc.). Review these and click Submit.

Your UAN will be activated, and a temporary password will be sent to your mobile via SMS.

To verify the status, in the Umang app, under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” choose the “UAN allotment and activation” option.

Enter the UAN number (received via SMS), the Aadhaar number, and the mobile number and check the consent box before clicking “Send OTP”.

If the process was successful, the app will display a message stating: “The UAN entered is already activated”.

How to generate your UAN on the portal: Go to the UAN service page.

Enter Aadhaar-linked mobile number and verify OTP

Pick from Member ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar Card, whichever you have, enter the details and fill in the captcha.

Submit and verify OTP

Your UAN will be sent via SMS. Here's how to retrieve forgotten UAN — Stepwise guide Further, EPF subscribers can also retrieve their forgotten UAN using the official portal or the government's Umang mobile app. Here's how:

Login to the EPFO members portal and navigate to the “Know Your UAN” page

Enter mobile number, select ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID), enter the required details and captcha.

It will prompt for OTP, which has to be filled and submitted

If the screen displays “UAN Retrieved Successfully” that means the process is complete.

However, if multiple UANs appear, you have a duplicate that needs to be resolved

For those using the app, the steps to retrieve their forgotten UAN are as follows:

Open Umang and search for “EPFO”

Go to Employee Centric Services and select “Know Your UAN”

Enter your registered mobile number, captcha, and verify with OTP

Choose Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID to search

Enter your name and date of birth (according to Aadhaar card)

Click “Show My UAN” to view it on screen and receive it via SMS UAN and UAN activation: Key FAQs answered How do I find my UAN number? Your UAN is printed on your salary slip and can also be found on the portal. Once you have logged in, navigate to ‘Know Your UAN’ and enter your PF member ID or Aadhaar/PAN.

You can also find your UAN by using SMS feature as follows: Send SMS EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile.

UAN is activated but I forgot my password. How to reset? Go to the EPFO Member Portal, click ‘Forgot Password’, enter your UAN, and verify via OTP on your registered mobile. If your mobile is not registered, visit your employer's HR to update it.

My UAN is inactive even after activation. What to do? If activation appears successful but you cannot login, wait 24 hours and try again. If the issue persists, contact your employer to ensure your UAN is seeded with Aadhaar, and the mobile number is updated in EPFO records.