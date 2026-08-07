EPFO: UAN activation process moved to Umang app, here's how — Stepwise guide and top FAQs answered

UAN activation through the EPFO portal has been deactivated and shifted to the Umang mobile app. Here's how employees provident fund subscribers can complete the process. We also answer some key FAQs…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published7 Aug 2026, 06:32 PM IST
EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and generation of new UANs through the official portal. Both services have now been shifted to the Umang app.
EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and generation of new UANs through the official portal. Both services have now been shifted to the Umang app. (Photo by Priyanka Parashar / Mint)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we look at how EPF members can activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new number using the Umang app, after the retirement fund body shifted both services from the portal to the mobile app. We also explain key things to know about UAN and answer important FAQs on the same.

Also Read | West Bengal govt notifies 38% DA, wage hike for employees from 1 October

UAN activation shifted to Umang app: Stepwise guide

The EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new UAN generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app, with mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).

The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable. Here's a stepwise guide to complete the process:

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • First-time users must register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for “EPFO” and select “UAN Activation” under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” head.
  • Choose “UAN activation” from the options, fill in your UAN, Aadhaar number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click on “Send OTP”.

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  • Once you enter the OTP, it will prompt you to install the “Aadhaar Face RD app” and once done will display the “scan face” screen to open your camera.
  • Complete the face scan, and once the app shows a green circle, the face has been successfully captured.
  • The app will display your details (name, date of birth, etc.). Review these and click Submit.
  • Your UAN will be activated, and a temporary password will be sent to your mobile via SMS.
  • To verify the status, in the Umang app, under “UAN Services Through Face Auth” choose the “UAN allotment and activation” option.
  • Enter the UAN number (received via SMS), the Aadhaar number, and the mobile number and check the consent box before clicking “Send OTP”.
  • If the process was successful, the app will display a message stating: “The UAN entered is already activated”.

Also Read | EPFO: Unresolved claims or KYC errors? Here's how to register grievance online

How to generate your UAN on the portal:

  • Go to the UAN service page.
  • Enter Aadhaar-linked mobile number and verify OTP
  • Pick from Member ID, PAN card, or Aadhaar Card, whichever you have, enter the details and fill in the captcha.
  • Submit and verify OTP
  • Your UAN will be sent via SMS.

Here's how to retrieve forgotten UAN — Stepwise guide

Further, EPF subscribers can also retrieve their forgotten UAN using the official portal or the government's Umang mobile app. Here's how:

  • Login to the EPFO members portal and navigate to the “Know Your UAN” page
  • Enter mobile number, select ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID), enter the required details and captcha.
  • It will prompt for OTP, which has to be filled and submitted
  • If the screen displays “UAN Retrieved Successfully” that means the process is complete.
  • However, if multiple UANs appear, you have a duplicate that needs to be resolved

Also Read | EPFO: Want to check your provident fund balance, download passbook? Here's how

For those using the app, the steps to retrieve their forgotten UAN are as follows:

  • Open Umang and search for “EPFO”
  • Go to Employee Centric Services and select “Know Your UAN”
  • Enter your registered mobile number, captcha, and verify with OTP
  • Choose Aadhaar, PAN, or Member ID to search
  • Enter your name and date of birth (according to Aadhaar card)
  • Click “Show My UAN” to view it on screen and receive it via SMS

UAN and UAN activation: Key FAQs answered

How do I find my UAN number? Your UAN is printed on your salary slip and can also be found on the portal. Once you have logged in, navigate to ‘Know Your UAN’ and enter your PF member ID or Aadhaar/PAN.

You can also find your UAN by using SMS feature as follows: Send SMS EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's what claim status message means, timeline for settlement

UAN is activated but I forgot my password. How to reset? Go to the EPFO Member Portal, click ‘Forgot Password’, enter your UAN, and verify via OTP on your registered mobile. If your mobile is not registered, visit your employer's HR to update it.

My UAN is inactive even after activation. What to do? If activation appears successful but you cannot login, wait 24 hours and try again. If the issue persists, contact your employer to ensure your UAN is seeded with Aadhaar, and the mobile number is updated in EPFO records.

Can I have two UANs? No. EPFO policy prohibits holding two UANs. If you have been allotted a second UAN by mistake (common when changing jobs), you must request UAN merger by writing to your regional EPFO office with both UAN details and employer certificate.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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