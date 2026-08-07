EPFO: UAN activation process moved to Umang app, here's how — Stepwise guide and top FAQs answered

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.
Today, we look at how EPF members can activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new number using the Umang app, after the retirement fund body shifted both services from the portal to the mobile app. We also explain key things to know about UAN and answer important FAQs on the same.
The EPFO has discontinued UAN activation and new UAN generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app, with mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).
The overhaul follows a major database consolidation and software upgrade that, according to EPFO, is aimed at making its online services faster and more reliable. Here's a stepwise guide to complete the process:
Further, EPF subscribers can also retrieve their forgotten UAN using the official portal or the government's Umang mobile app. Here's how:
For those using the app, the steps to retrieve their forgotten UAN are as follows:
How do I find my UAN number? Your UAN is printed on your salary slip and can also be found on the portal. Once you have logged in, navigate to ‘Know Your UAN’ and enter your PF member ID or Aadhaar/PAN.
You can also find your UAN by using SMS feature as follows: Send SMS EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile.
UAN is activated but I forgot my password. How to reset? Go to the EPFO Member Portal, click ‘Forgot Password’, enter your UAN, and verify via OTP on your registered mobile. If your mobile is not registered, visit your employer's HR to update it.
My UAN is inactive even after activation. What to do? If activation appears successful but you cannot login, wait 24 hours and try again. If the issue persists, contact your employer to ensure your UAN is seeded with Aadhaar, and the mobile number is updated in EPFO records.
Can I have two UANs? No. EPFO policy prohibits holding two UANs. If you have been allotted a second UAN by mistake (common when changing jobs), you must request UAN merger by writing to your regional EPFO office with both UAN details and employer certificate.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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