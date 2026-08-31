EPFO: Uncovered workers get one-time window to enrol under special social security drive — check dates, other details

A government-backed long-term investment option, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is available to salaried individuals to save and invest for retirement or other such goals. Eligible workers can open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000; and can further opt for a voluntary provident fund (VPF) if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed in July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on the provident fund.
Today, we take a look at the EPFO's Employees' Enrolment Campaign, 2026, which seeks to encourage employers to enrol all uncovered workers under this one-time special social security drive.
Who is eligible? According to the EPFO's official website, employees get membership only after the application of the PF Act to their organisation or company. Thus, workers in a firm to which the Act is not applicable cannot join the EPF. For this process, applicable employers can declare and enrol individuals who missed coverage during the prescribed 17-year window, provided those workers are alive and continuing in active employment with the establishment on the date of declaration.
How are uncovered workers identified? Employers have been advised to conduct internal audits of their employment and wage records to identify individuals who qualify under the eligibility criteria, as per the report.
Are any waivers provided? Yes, the framework of the scheme also lowers the burden on establishments by incorporating specific administrative reliefs for past omissions. “The Campaign provides specified relaxations to facilitate regularisation of past compliance, including waiver of the employee's share where it was not deducted earlier, subject to the conditions of the Campaign,” the document noted.
Can the process be completed offline? No. The ministry, in its statement, said it has mandated an entirely digital process for registrations and payments to ensure transparency and speed. Employers must carry out all formalities through the Umang app.
What is the purpose of this drive? According to the ministry, the scheme serves a dual purpose for the corporate and labour sectors. "The Campaign is intended to benefit establishments and workers by providing a structured mechanism for bringing eligible employees within the statutory social security framework," the statement said.
The EPFO has started awareness and outreach programmes to inform employers, workers, contractors, and other industry stakeholders about the operational rules, as per the report. It added that various Ministries, Central Departments, State Governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, and Autonomous Bodies are also coordinating to ensure wider dissemination across establishments and service providers operating under their administrative oversight.
(With inputs from ANI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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