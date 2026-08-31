EPFO: Uncovered workers get one-time window to enrol under special social security drive — check dates, other details

A government-backed long-term investment option, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is available to salaried individuals to save and invest for retirement or other such goals. Eligible workers can open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000; and can further opt for a voluntary provident fund (VPF) if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed in July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on the provident fund.

Today, we take a look at the EPFO's Employees' Enrolment Campaign, 2026, which seeks to encourage employers to enrol all uncovered workers under this one-time special social security drive.

Dedicated window for enrollment — dates, details The Labour and Employment Ministry, in a statement last week, said the EPFO has notified its Employees' Enrolment Campaign, 2026, with effect from 29 June, to create a dedicated window for establishments across sectors to regularise their past records.

Under this, employers have been provided a special one-time opportunity to enrol eligible workers who remained outside formal EPF coverage between 1 April 2009 and 31 March 2026.

As per the ministry, the enrolment drive will remain open until 31 October 2026.

The aim is to provide a structured mechanism to bring unregistered staff into the fold and expand worker welfare while giving firms a clear route toward voluntary compliance and regularisation.

The employers are mandated to generate Face Authentication-based Universal Account Number (UAN) through the UMANG mobile application for every declared employee.

Following registration, firms must remit statutory contributions through the standard Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) platform.

Notably, all pending declarations and complete remittances must be finalised before the compliance window closes on 31 October 2026. Framework of the scheme: How it works Who is eligible? According to the EPFO's official website, employees get membership only after the application of the PF Act to their organisation or company. Thus, workers in a firm to which the Act is not applicable cannot join the EPF. For this process, applicable employers can declare and enrol individuals who missed coverage during the prescribed 17-year window, provided those workers are alive and continuing in active employment with the establishment on the date of declaration.

How are uncovered workers identified? Employers have been advised to conduct internal audits of their employment and wage records to identify individuals who qualify under the eligibility criteria, as per the report.

Are any waivers provided? Yes, the framework of the scheme also lowers the burden on establishments by incorporating specific administrative reliefs for past omissions. “The Campaign provides specified relaxations to facilitate regularisation of past compliance, including waiver of the employee's share where it was not deducted earlier, subject to the conditions of the Campaign,” the document noted.

Can the process be completed offline? No. The ministry, in its statement, said it has mandated an entirely digital process for registrations and payments to ensure transparency and speed. Employers must carry out all formalities through the Umang app.

What is the purpose of this drive? According to the ministry, the scheme serves a dual purpose for the corporate and labour sectors. "The Campaign is intended to benefit establishments and workers by providing a structured mechanism for bringing eligible employees within the statutory social security framework," the statement said.

The EPFO has started awareness and outreach programmes to inform employers, workers, contractors, and other industry stakeholders about the operational rules, as per the report. It added that various Ministries, Central Departments, State Governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, and Autonomous Bodies are also coordinating to ensure wider dissemination across establishments and service providers operating under their administrative oversight.