EPFO: Unresolved pending claims, KYC errors, incorrect balance? Here's how to register grievance online — Stepwise guide

Today, we look at how employees provident fund members can file a grievance with the retirement fund body, the step-by-step process to register a complaint, the customer care and social media alternatives.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published4 Aug 2026, 09:00 PM IST
EPFO: Employees provident fund members can file a grievance online to register a complaint or approach customer care and social media accounts.
EPFO: Employees provident fund members can file a grievance online to register a complaint or approach customer care and social media accounts. (AI-generated image)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

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Today, we look at how EPF members can file a grievance with the retirement fund body, the step-by-step process to register a complaint, the customer care and social media alternatives.

Register grievance with the EPFO — Stepwise guide

The retirement fund body has a dedicated portal known as the EPFO Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) to address grievances related to pending claims, KYC, incorrect balance, and other unresolved issues. The portal can be accessed by EPFO members, pensioners and employers alike.

Here is a stepwise guide:

  • Visit the grievance portal here — https://epfigms.gov.in and login using your UAN / Establishment / PPO number.
  • Click on ‘Register Grievance’ and select the relevant option: PF Member, EPS pensioner, employer, others.
  • The option of ‘Others’ can be used if you do not have a UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

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  • Enter your PF account, personal and employer details as required.
  • Select issue category and upload the supporting documents.
  • Once filled, submit the form.
  • You will receive a reference number to track resolution.

How can I contact customer care?

  • Members can use the toll-free helpline between 9.15 am to 5.45 pm from Monday to Saturday — 1800-11-8005
  • You can also send an email and receive response in few working days — employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in
  • You can access the EPFiGMS Grievance Portal 24x7 online here — epfigms.gov.in

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  • Online, you can also contact the EPFO through official social media handles on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) — socialepfo, the EPFO's Quora page, or through the website — https://epfigms.gov.in
  • For more complex issues, you can also visit the closest regional or sub-regional office in person.

Why should I invest in EPF?

The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be completed by 15 July this year, marking the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers received 8.25% interest on their PF savings.

Also Read | EPFO: Want to check your provident fund balance, download passbook? Here's how

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to 1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below 7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to 2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

When it comes to withdrawal of funds, as per the mandate, EPFO subscribers of the must maintain 25% minimum balance in their EPF account at all times, which means you can access a maximum of 75% of your corpus during partial withdrawal. For example, a subscriber with 2 lakh total balance (employee and employer contributions), is eligible to withdraw up to 1,50,000 as partial withdrawal while keeping 50,000 as minimum balance in the EPF account.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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