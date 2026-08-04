EPFO: Unresolved pending claims, KYC errors, incorrect balance? Here's how to register grievance online — Stepwise guide

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we look at how EPF members can file a grievance with the retirement fund body, the step-by-step process to register a complaint, the customer care and social media alternatives.

Register grievance with the EPFO — Stepwise guide The retirement fund body has a dedicated portal known as the EPFO Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) to address grievances related to pending claims, KYC, incorrect balance, and other unresolved issues. The portal can be accessed by EPFO members, pensioners and employers alike.

Here is a stepwise guide:

Visit the grievance portal here — https://epfigms.gov.in and login using your UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

Click on ‘Register Grievance’ and select the relevant option: PF Member, EPS pensioner, employer, others.

The option of ‘Others’ can be used if you do not have a UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

Enter your PF account, personal and employer details as required.

Select issue category and upload the supporting documents.

Once filled, submit the form.

You will receive a reference number to track resolution. How can I contact customer care? Members can use the toll-free helpline between 9.15 am to 5.45 pm from Monday to Saturday — 1800-11-8005

You can also send an email and receive response in few working days — employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in

You can access the EPFiGMS Grievance Portal 24x7 online here — epfigms.gov.in

Online, you can also contact the EPFO through official social media handles on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) — socialepfo, the EPFO's Quora page, or through the website — https://epfigms.gov.in

For more complex issues, you can also visit the closest regional or sub-regional office in person. Why should I invest in EPF? The Finance Ministry has reportedly ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for EPF and VPF contributions by salaried citizens this financial year (FY2025-26), PTI reported. The EPF interest credits were expected to be completed by 15 July this year, marking the third consecutive term that EPF subscribers received 8.25% interest on their PF savings.

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' contribution of up to 12% (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under both the old and new tax regimes. There is no comparable benefit under the new tax regime at present. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to ₹2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.