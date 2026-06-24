EPFO update: How to check EPF balance, employer contribution and FY 2025-26 interest credit

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a valuable savings tool for salaried individuals. As a well-informed individual, it is critical for you to carefully check and verify your EPF balance to ensure that your savings are growing consistently, that annual interest is credited on time, and that employer contributions are reflected in your account balances as per the rules.

Following these simple steps diligently can help ensure that your EPF account continues to work properly and reflect the regular updates without any hassles. When you see these developments taking place, this can boost your confidence and bring objectivity to your professional life.

Furthermore, for FY 2025-26, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set the EPF interest rate at 8.25% per annum. Once this interest is credited to your respective EPF account, you can verify it through your updated EPF passbook.

How to Check EPF Interest Credit To check your EPF interest credit details, you can log into the EPFO Unified Member Portal and go through your EPF passbook. In case the interest has been credited in your account, the latest entry will show ‘interest updated up to 31/03/2026’

This development, when reflected clearly in your EPF profile, will confirm that the annual interest has been credited to your account. In case of any doubts or discrepancies, you can click on the ‘Contact Us’ option and discuss your doubts with the designated EPFO team. They will help you resolve any issues amicably.

For complete and updated details on reaching out to them, visit the official website at https://www.epfo.gov.in/, or send an email to the helpdesk at employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in. The helpdesk can also be reached at 14470. What you must keep in mind is that the contact details and timings are subject to change; that is why you should always check them on the EPFO's official website before proceeding and never trust any other source.

Checking monthly PF balance and employer contributions Employers are mandated to deposit employees' EPF contributions within 15 days of the end of each salary month. To ensure clarity, employees can diligently verify monthly contributions and deposits on the EPFO portal or the UMANG application.

What to Check Where to Check Interest credit EPF Passbook Employee contribution EPF Passbook Employer contribution EPF Passbook Monthly balance EPFO Portal/UMANG Keeping these fundamentals in mind, you should review the passbook regularly to make sure that both employer and employee contributions are getting credited and reflected properly in your EPF account every month.

What can you do if your employer fails to deposit contributions? In case EPF deductions are made from your salary payments, but they still do not appear clearly in your EPF account balance, you can check with your employer, and if no satisfactory answer is provided by them, you can file a complaint through the EPFiGMS portal. This is nothing but the official grievance redressal platform of EPFO.