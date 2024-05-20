EPFO Update: New rule simplifies EPF death claim process. Here is how

EPFO Update:: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has stated that in light of the challenges encountered by field offices and the inability to rectify/update Aadhaar details following a member's death, it has been determined that henceforth, the processing of physical claims without seeding Aadhaar may be permissible in all such death cases.

“However, this concession is contingent upon obtaining approval from the Officer in Charge (OIC) via an e-office file. The file must meticulously document the verification procedures undertaken to authenticate the deceased's membership and the legitimacy of the claimants. This protocol is to be executed in conjunction with additional due diligence measures, as directed by the OIC, to mitigate the risk of fraudulent withdrawals," the retirement fund body said in a circular dated 17 May 2024.

These directives apply solely to situations where member details are accurate in the UAN but inaccurate or incomplete in the UID database.

"In cases where Aadhaar data is correct but inaccurate or incomplete in the UAN, field offices must meticulously follow the guidelines delineated in Paragraphs 6.9 and 6.10 of JD SOP version-2 dated 26.03.2024. This involves rectifying the data in the UAN, seeding, and validating/authenticating the Aadhaar, in alignment with the instructions outlined in the prior Circular dated 24.09.2020,"EPFO circular stated.

Issues faced by field offices

As per the EPFO circular, field offices have encountered difficulties, particularly concerning the seeding and authentication of Aadhaar in cases involving deceased individuals.

1) Inaccuracies or incompleteness in member details within Aadhaar records

2)Unavailability of Aadhaar information for cases predating its implementation

3)Deactivated Aadhaar accounts

4) Technical issues in validating Aadhaar through the UIDAI database.

In these situations, field officers couldn't process the mentioned claims promptly, causing delays in paying affected claimants, as reported by the EPFO.

Now, physical claims can be processed without seeding Aadhaar. Here is how

Temporary allowance for physical claims without Aadhaar seeding in death cases.

Approval is required from the Officer In Charge (OIC) via an e-office file.

Detailed verification necessary to confirm deceased membership and claimant authenticity.

Due diligence actions directed by OIC to prevent fraudulent withdrawals

Also Read | EPFO Pension Rules: 5 key things you need to know for financial security

Meanwhile, during 2023-24, the EPFO settled 4.45 crore claims, including 2.84 crore advance claims for fund withdrawal. In a bid to enhance "ease of living," the auto claim solution has been expanded to cover all claims under para 68K (education & marriage purpose) and 68B (housing purpose) of the EPF Scheme, 1952, as per a statement from the labour ministry.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!