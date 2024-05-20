EPFO Update: New rule simplifies EPF death claim process. Here is how
EPFO Update: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows processing physical claims without seeding Aadhaar in death cases, contingent upon OIC approval and proper verification procedures to prevent fraudulent withdrawals
EPFO Update:: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has stated that in light of the challenges encountered by field offices and the inability to rectify/update Aadhaar details following a member's death, it has been determined that henceforth, the processing of physical claims without seeding Aadhaar may be permissible in all such death cases.