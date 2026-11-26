The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based PF withdrawals, potentially by the end of December 2026.

However, EPFO is considering an initial minimum transaction amount of ₹1,000 to discourage multiple small-value withdrawal claims and reduce the administrative burden of processing them, according to Business Standard report dated 25 November.

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The proposed facility is part of EPFO's broader digital transformation under EPFO 3.0. Here is what Provident Fund (PF) members should know.

When was the UPI withdrawal facility announced? EPFO's UPI-based claim settlement initiative was officially discussed at the 113th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on 28 March 2025.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a PIB press release dated 29 March 2025, confirmed that the committee had reviewed progress on the initiative.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), EPFO's technology partner, was developing the application programming interface (API) and integrating the system with the State Bank of India (SBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Subsequently, at its 238th CBT meeting on 13 October 2025, the Board approved a comprehensive digital transformation framework under EPFO 3.0. The framework aims to enable faster automated claims, instant withdrawals, and improved digital services.

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What is the latest update on UPI-based PF withdrawals? According to officials cited by Business Standard, the technology for the UPI facility has been developed, with security and performance testing completed. EPFO has also conducted two rounds of testing across separate user groups, resolving bugs identified during the trials.

During closed user group (CUG) testing, 102 PF claims were successfully settled, with more than ₹4.97 lakh credited instantly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through UPI.

The testing is being monitored in coordination with C-DAC, NPCI, BHIM, SBI and other stakeholders. Further fine-tuning and performance optimisation are underway to improve system stability and reliability.

However, technical glitches related to EPFO's migration to its new Centralised IT-Enabled System 2.0 (CITES 2.0) platform remain. These need to be resolved before the facility can be rolled out.

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How will the new UPI withdrawal facility work? The facility will allow EPF members to receive approved withdrawal amounts directly into their bank accounts through UPI using the BHIM app. This is expected to reduce the waiting time between claim approval and the credit of funds.

EPFO is also considering an initial minimum transaction amount of ₹1,000 to discourage multiple small-value claims and reduce transaction processing load. This means members may not be able to use the UPI facility for withdrawals below ₹1,000.

The organisation is targeting December-end 2026 rollout of the UPI-based withdrawal facility, which was initially expected by the end of FY26 but faced delays due to technology integration and testing issues.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official EPFO website for the latest updates.

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About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.