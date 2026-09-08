EPFO: Want to update your KYC information? Here's how members can do it online using official portal

EPFO: It is mandatory for members to provide KYC information for their account. Without KYC, you will not be able to access services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, settlement claims and other digital services.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published8 Sep 2026, 08:26 PM IST
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It is mandatory for EPF members to provide KYC information for their provident fund account.
It is mandatory for EPF members to provide KYC information for their provident fund account. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made updating know-your-customer (KYC) information mandatory for all online PF claims, balance updates via passbook and other digital services.

The EPF is a government-backed secure, long term investment tool and retirement savings option for salaried individuals. The Ministry of Finance ratified 8.25% interest rate for EPF and voluntary PF (VPF) in FY26, for the third consecutive term.

Today, we take a look at how EPF members can update their KYC online using the retirement saving fund body's official portal.

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EPFO: Want to update your KYC? Here's how…

Notably, the EPFO mandates KYC is mandatory for services such as withdrawal of funds, transfer of funds, and settlement claims. The process requires providing your Aadhaar number, PAN card, mobile number, and a bank account. While usually done by the employer, you can also complete the Aadhaar seeding using the Umang app or the EPFO's official portal.

You can update your KYC on the EPFO portal with the following steps:

  • Visit the official portal here —
  • Once you log in, navigate to the top left and click on profile information, if details show “Not Available”, you will also need — Aadhaar, PAN and Bank Account, as needed.
  • Start the process by navigating to Manage — KYC for the top menu bar.
  • Click on Aadhaar and enter your 12-digit number and name exactly as on your card and click Save.
  • Accept the disclaimer, click Save, and verify with OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile. E
  • Further, to update bank account, again go to Manage — KYC and click the Bank option and enter and confirm your bank account number.
  • Enter your IFSC code and click Verify IFSC to confirm branch details.
  • Accept the disclaimer, click Save, and verify with an Aadhaar OTP.

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  • Next, select the PAN option from Manage — KYC and enter the 10-digit number, and your name as printed on the card.
  • Accept the disclaimer, click Save, and verify with an Aadhaar OTP.
  • Once submitted, bank KYC goes to your bank branch for verification first. The status then changes to ‘Pending with Employer for Digital Signing’.
  • The KYC update status will be shown under the ‘Digitally Approved KYC’ and you will receive an SMS once your employer approves the submitted documents.
  • This process can take 7-10 working days. However, if it remains pending longer, contact your HR directly.

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Complete e-Nomination process after KYC

Another mandatory process for your EPF account is naming your nominees. Notably, nomination for your EPFO account can only be completed on the portal after your KYC has been processed. Here's how to complete this step:

  • Log in to the EPFO portal and navigate to Manage — E-Nomination.
  • Update profile details including adding a photo (size less than 100 kb) and address.
  • Next add nominee details by clicking on “Add Family Details”, including their Aadhaar, photo (size less than 100 kb), relation (spouse, child(ren), dependents), share or percentage you want each to have.
  • Click “E-sign” and enter Aadhaar number or Virtual ID and complete verification.
  • The system digitally signs your nomination using Aadhaar authentication and saves it in the EPFO records.
  • Notably, you must complete the Aadhaar OTP-based e-sign to finish the process, or your nomination remains pending and is not valid.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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