EPFO Vishwas 2026: Eligible firms can settle pending EPF damage cases at reduced rates till 29 Dec

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a six-month window under its Vishwas 2026 scheme, giving eligible establishments an opportunity to settle pending EPF damages cases at reduced rates.

The scheme allows eligible establishments with pending EPF damages cases before the Supreme Court, High Courts or the Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT) to seek settlement at concessional rates, depending on the period of default.

Understanding the Vishwas 2026 scheme is important for eligible establishments looking to settle pending disputes, reduce their financial burden and avoid prolonged legal proceedings related to EPF damages.

Reduced rates for settlement Under the scheme, establishments with pending EPF damages cases before the Supreme Court, High Courts, or the CGIT can seek to settle them at reduced rates. The applicable concession depends on the period of default.

Period of default Rate of damages (per month) Less than 2 months 0.25% 2 to less than 4 months 0.50% 4 months or more 1%

The settlement window runs from 29 June to 29 December 2026, giving eligible establishments six months to avail themselves of the scheme.

As of 11 August, eligible establishments have more than four months remaining to review their pending cases and apply for settlement under Vishwas 2026.

Objectives of the initiative The initiative aims to facilitate the resolution of long-pending disputes and provide establishments with a structured route to settle outstanding EPF damages. The reduced rates could help ease the financial burden on establishments while also helping clear cases pending before various judicial and quasi-judicial forums.

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In summary, the Vishwas 2026 scheme provides an objective and meaningful opportunity for all eligible stakeholders and establishments with any pending damage cases to seek settlement at concessional rates.

With the final deadline set at 29 December 2026, all stakeholders covered by the scheme should review their pending cases, notices and other legal issues and act accordingly within the stipulated window to resolve them constructively.