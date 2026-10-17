EPFO VISHWAS 2026 explained: How employers can settle pending Section 14B penal damages

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently discussed its VISHWAS 2026 initiative in a tweet. This initiative permits employers to settle pending penal damages under Section 14B of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The settlement is offered at concessional rates, subject to employers meeting the minimum requirements and basic eligibility criteria.

In a post on its official X handle on 16 October, EPFO urged employers to utilise the initiative to settle outstanding dues and also shared a video explaining its provisions, associated aspects and benefits in detail.

EPFO on X: "📢 VISHWAS 2026: Settle pending Section 14B penal damages at concessional rates! 🎥 Watch the video to know more:https://t.co/ybX2ahEJQK #EPFO #EPFOWithYou #Vishwas2026 #HumHainNa"

The complete tweet can be referred to from the following link

What are Section 14B penal damages? Section 14B empowers the EPFO to levy penal damages in cases where an employer defaults on depositing provident fund contributions or other amounts payable under the law within the prescribed time.

It is vital for all eligible employees under the EPFO scheme to be aware of the legal provisions to protect their individual interests and to clearly understand their obligations. Furthermore, the damages imposed on employers under Section 14B are separate from the outstanding dues and are intended to penalise delays in compliance.

The core objective of the section is to ensure meaningful employer compliance and proper due diligence. So that employees' rights are protected in a meaningful manner.

Also Read | EPFO extends September PF filing deadline to 31 October

Now, do remember that such liabilities can accumulate when establishments fail to deposit contributions on time, potentially increasing the financial burden on employers. The end goal is to ensure that employers remain compliant and their employees receive their dues within the stipulated time, as per the prevailing rules and regulations.

How can employers settle pending damages? The VISHWAS 2026 scheme permits eligible employers to settle pending Section 14B penal damages at concessional rates, providing them with a unique opportunity to clear past defaults at reduced rates. Furthermore, employers should carefully check the scheme's basic eligibility criteria, minimum requirements, applicable rates, coverage and deadlines before applying.

To begin, the tweet above from EPFO can be reviewed, along with the salient features of the scheme and the steps discussed in the video linked in the tweet. It is also wise for employers to verify their outstanding liabilities and follow the EPFO’s prescribed procedure for settlement.

Do remember that the concession applies subject to the scheme's terms; employers should not assume that all dues, interest, or other liabilities are automatically waived. In specific cases, it is advisable for eligible employers to visit the official EPFO website to understand the applicable terms and conditions for their individual case.