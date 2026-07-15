EPFO VISHWAS 2026 explained: Who is eligible for lower PF penalties? All FAQs answered

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched VISHWAS 2026, a one-time dispute resolution scheme that enables eligible employers to settle pending disputes over damages imposed for delayed provident fund (PF) contributions by paying reduced penalties.
The scheme, which will remain open for six months from June 29, 2026, applies to specified disputes relating to damages under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and seeks to facilitate the settlement of long-pending cases.
VISHWAS 2026 is a one-time settlement scheme for disputes relating to damages levied under Section 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, or Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
Under the EPF law, employers that delay depositing provident fund contributions are liable to pay:
While the interest must be paid in full, the scheme allows eligible employers to settle the damages component at concessional rates, subject to prescribed conditions.
Employers can apply under VISHWAS 2026 if their case falls under any of the following categories:
The scheme applies only to disputes relating to damages under the relevant provisions of the EPF Act or the Code on Social Security.
The reduced rates are available only for defaults that occurred before June 14, 2024.
Period of default
Damages payable under VISHWAS 2026
|Up to 2 months
|0.25% per month
|More than 2 months and up to 4 months
|0.50% per month
|More than 4 months
|1% per month
These rates apply in place of the normal damages otherwise leviable under the law.
Employers must first pay the entire interest payable under Section 7Q of the EPF Act (or Section 127 of the Code on Social Security) before submitting an application.
The application must be filed online through the EPFO Employer Portal using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or e-sign.
Applicants are also required to:
Once EPFO approves the application, the settlement amount must be paid within 15 days. A digitally signed settlement certificate will then be made available through the employer's login.
The scheme does not apply in the following situations:
Such cases will continue to be dealt with under the existing legal framework.
Where an employer has already paid part of the damages, EPFO will recalculate the amount using the concessional rates under VISHWAS 2026.
If the amount already paid exceeds the recalculated damages, the excess will not be refunded or adjusted against any other damages order.
If the amount already paid is lower than the revised damages, the employer will have to pay only the balance amount to settle the dispute.
The concessional rates are available only for defaults or delays that occurred before June 14, 2024. Cases involving delays after this date will continue to be governed by the normal provisions relating to damages under the EPF law.
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