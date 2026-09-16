EPFO wage ceiling raised to ₹25,000: How much could your ₹7L EPF insurance cover increase? Here's how to calculate

The Union Cabinet raised the EPFO wage ceiling from 15,000 to 25,000, potentially increasing the life insurance cover under the EDLI scheme from 7 lakh to an estimated 10.5 lakh. This change could benefit between 50 lakh and 1 crore new EPFO members.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published16 Sep 2026, 08:14 PM IST
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The EPFO wage ceiling has been raised to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, boosting insurance benefits for millions.
The EPFO wage ceiling has been raised to ₹25,000, boosting insurance benefits for millions.

The Union Cabinet decision to raise the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wage ceiling from 15,000 to 25,000 could significantly increase the life insurance cover available to eligible EPFO members under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.

Here's a look at how EDLI is calculated

Under the current rule, EDLI provides a maximum benefit of 7 lakh to eligible users. This is calculated using the user's monthly salary over the last 12 months, based on their applicable wage ceiling, plus a component tied to the average EPF balance.

Currently, the maximum benefit is calculated as:

( 15,000 × 35) + 1.75 lakh = 7 lakh

If the wage ceiling is increased to 25,000, the total benefit would be:

( 25,000 × 35) + 1.75 lakh = 10.5 lakh

That is, the EDLI cover for eligible users could rise from 7 lakh to 10.5 lakh, provided the government revises the wage ceiling used to calculate the insurance benefit while retaining the existing 1.75 lakh cap on the EPF-balance component.

Here, the 1.75 lakh component is also crucial. If the government also increases this amount when revising the EDLI rules, the maximum insurance benefit could also be higher.

Also Read | Centre raises EPFO wage ceiling, expands coverage to 5.1 million workers

However, 10.5 lakh is currently an estimate, not a confirmed new insurance limit.

EPFO wage ceiling hike could benefit up to 1 crore new workers

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from 15,000 to 25,000 per month could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage.

“We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this,” Mandaviya said, reacting to the Cabinet decision.

On the implementation timeline, the minister said the higher wage ceiling would be implemented from Thursday, September 17, which marks Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the EPFO to 25,000 per month from 15,000.

Also Read | EPFO on WhatsApp: View PF balance, transactions, track claim status—How to join

“This will extend the benefits of social security to countless new employees who currently fall outside the EPFO's coverage,” Mandaviya told ANI.

The higher ceiling will bring a larger number of employees in the 15,000- 25,000 wage bracket within mandatory EPFO coverage and expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the EDLI, subject to applicable provisions.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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