EPFO wage ceiling raised to ₹25,000: How much could your ₹7L EPF insurance cover increase? Here's how to calculate

The Union Cabinet decision to raise the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 could significantly increase the life insurance cover available to eligible EPFO members under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.
Under the current rule, EDLI provides a maximum benefit of ₹7 lakh to eligible users. This is calculated using the user's monthly salary over the last 12 months, based on their applicable wage ceiling, plus a component tied to the average EPF balance.
( ₹15,000 × 35) + ₹1.75 lakh = ₹7 lakh
( ₹25,000 × 35) + ₹1.75 lakh = ₹10.5 lakh
That is, the EDLI cover for eligible users could rise from ₹7 lakh to ₹10.5 lakh, provided the government revises the wage ceiling used to calculate the insurance benefit while retaining the existing ₹1.75 lakh cap on the EPF-balance component.
Here, the ₹1.75 lakh component is also crucial. If the government also increases this amount when revising the EDLI rules, the maximum insurance benefit could also be higher.
However, ₹10.5 lakh is currently an estimate, not a confirmed new insurance limit.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage.
“We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this,” Mandaviya said, reacting to the Cabinet decision.
On the implementation timeline, the minister said the higher wage ceiling would be implemented from Thursday, September 17, which marks Vishwakarma Jayanti.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the EPFO to ₹25,000 per month from ₹15,000.
“This will extend the benefits of social security to countless new employees who currently fall outside the EPFO's coverage,” Mandaviya told ANI.
The higher ceiling will bring a larger number of employees in the ₹15,000- ₹25,000 wage bracket within mandatory EPFO coverage and expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the EDLI, subject to applicable provisions.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.