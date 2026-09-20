EPFO wage ceiling raised to ₹25,000: Know the impact on contributions, pension and EDLI benefits — all FAQs answered

The government has raised the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO membership from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the revised ceiling under the Code on Social Security, 2020, with effect from 17 September 2026. According to the ministry, more than 51 lakh employees could come under EPFO coverage for the first time.
An EY report examining the implications of the revised wage ceiling highlighted that the change will affect several aspects of employees' retirement savings and insurance coverage. Here's what employees should know.
Employees earning monthly wages of more than ₹15,000 but up to ₹25,000 will now come within mandatory provident fund coverage.
The EY report noted that under the earlier ceiling, employees earning above ₹15,000 could have been treated as “excluded employees” if their wages exceeded the threshold when they first became eligible for EPF membership.
“With the wage ceiling increasing from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, an employee earning wages up to ₹25,000 will be mandatorily required to become a member of the Provident Fund,” the report mentioned.
The revised threshold is based on “wages” as defined under the Code on Social Security, 2020, rather than simply the employee's gross salary.
For employees whose EPF contribution was earlier restricted to the ₹15,000 ceiling, the employee contribution can increase.
The EY report noted that “the EPF Scheme requires the employer and employee to contribute at the rate of 12% of wages.”
For an employee whose contribution was capped at ₹15,000:
The employer's statutory contribution in such a case would also increase from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000. However, the actual impact on an employee's take-home pay will depend on how the employer structures the salary and calculates PF contributions.
The report noted that where the employer and employee are already contributing on wages or basic salary exceeding ₹25,000, the revised ceiling may not affect their total PF contributions.
No. The employer's statutory contribution is split between EPF and the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).
According to the EY report, 8.33% of wages is allocated from the employer's contribution towards the Pension Fund. With the revised wage ceiling of ₹25,000, this works out as follows:
Out of the employer's ₹3,000 statutory contribution, ₹2,082.50 goes towards pension and ₹917.50 is credited to the EPF account. Under the earlier ₹15,000 ceiling, the employer contributed ₹1,800, of which ₹1,249.50 (8.33% × ₹15,000) was allocated to EPS.
The EY report highlighted that “while the overall statutory employer contribution rate remains 12%, the revision principally changes the allocation of the employer’s contribution between the Provident Fund and the Pension Fund.”
The higher ceiling can increase the wage base used to calculate pension for eligible employees.
The EY report explained that the monthly pension is determined using a prescribed formula based on “pensionable wages” and “years of pensionable service”.
Using the standard EPS pension formula, assuming 30 years of pensionable service:
The Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme applies to EPF members who are required to become EDLI members. As a result, employees newly brought under mandatory EPF coverage by the revised wage ceiling will also be covered under EDLI, the EY report noted.
The employer's EDLI contribution is 0.5% of wages.
While the revised wage ceiling increases the wage base for calculating EDLI benefits, the maximum benefit payable under the scheme continues to be capped at ₹7 lakh, the report noted.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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