EPFO wage ceiling rises to ₹25,000: How much will go towards your PF, EPS and EDLI in September 2026?

The EPFO wage ceiling has risen to 25,000 from 17 September 2026. If you earn 20,000, your September EPF and EPS contribution depends on your membership status. Here are three scenarios showing how much you and your employer contribute, and how EDLI applies.

Sheetal Goel
Published29 Sep 2026, 06:04 PM IST
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EPFO wage ceiling rises to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000: How much will go towards your PF, EPS and EDLI in September 2026? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
EPFO wage ceiling rises to ₹25,000: How much will go towards your PF, EPS and EDLI in September 2026? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has raised the wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage from 15,000 to 25,000 a month, effective 17 September 2026.

This means if you earn 20,000 a month and were earlier outside mandatory EPF coverage because your wages exceeded 15,000, you can come under EPF from 17 September. But September is a transition month: the old 15,000 ceiling applies for 1–16 September, while the revised 25,000 ceiling applies from 17 September.

EPFO has shared the September calculation framework on X, explaining how EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) will be calculated in different employee situations.

What happens to an employee earning 20,000?

The three scenarios in EPFO's calculation are based on the employee's PF status before and after 17 September.

  • Scenario A: New EPF member from 17 September; wages were above the old 15,000 ceiling.
  • Scenario B: Existing EPF member; newly enrolled in EPS from 17 September.
  • Scenario C: Existing EPF and EPS member; contribution ceiling rises from 15,000 to 20,000 from 17 September.

Contribution head for September 2026Scenario A: New EPF member from 17 SeptScenario B: Existing EPF member; EPS starts from 17 SeptScenario C: Existing EPF + EPS member; wages move from 15,000 to 20,000
EPF wages: 1–16 Sept 0 10,666.67 8,000.00
EPF wages: 17–30 Sept 9,333.33 9,333.33 9,333.33
Total EPF wages for September 9,333.33 20,000.00 17,333.33
Total EPS wages for September 9,333.33 9,333.33 17,333.33
Employee EPF contribution (12%) 1,120.00 2,400.00 2,080.00
Employer EPF contribution 342.53 1,622.53 636.13
Employer EPS contribution 777.47 777.47 1,443.87
Employer EDLI contribution (0.50%) 46.67 100.00 86.67
Total employee + employer EPF/EPS contribution 2,240 4,800 4,160

*Source: EPFO (@officialepfo); The September 2026 calculation is illustrated using a 20,000 monthly wage across three employee scenarios based on their EPF and EPS status.

Also Read | EPF withdrawal rules 2026: Govt explains when and how members can access funds

Scenario A: You join EPF from 17 September

Suppose you earn 20,000 a month but were not covered by EPF until 16 September because your wages exceeded the old 15,000 ceiling.

  • 1–16 September: No EPF contribution.
  • 17–30 September: EPF wages = 20,000 × 14/30 = 9,333.33
  • Your EPF contribution: 12% × 9,333.33 = 1,120
  • Employer's EPF contribution: 3.67% × 9,333.33 = 342.53
  • Employer's EPS contribution: 8.33% × 9,333.33 = 777.47
  • Total EPF + EPS contribution: 2,240

Separately, the employer contributes 46.67 towards EDLI, which provides life-insurance cover to eligible EPF members. This amount is not credited to your EPF account.

Scenario B: You already had EPF, but joined EPS from 17 September

Here, you were already an EPF member, and your 20,000 wages were used for EPF throughout September. However, EPS coverage begins only from 17 September.

  • Your EPF contribution: 12% × 20,000 = 2,400
  • Employer's EPF contribution for 1–16 September: 12% × 10,666.67
  • Employer's EPF contribution for 17–30 September: 3.67% × 9,333.33
  • Total employer's EPF contribution: 1,622.53
  • Employer's EPS contribution: 8.33% × 9,333.33 = 777.47
  • Total EPF + EPS contribution: 4,800

Also Read | EPFO wage ceiling raised to ₹25,000 from 17 September: All your FAQs answered

Scenario C: You were already in EPF and EPS

In this case, you were already an EPF and EPS member, but contributions were capped at 15,000 until 16 September.

For the first 16 days, the wage used is:

  • 15,000 × 16/30 = 8,000

For the remaining 14 days, it becomes:

  • 20,000 × 14/30 = 9,333.33

So the total September EPF and EPS wage is 17,333.33.

  • Your EPF contribution: 12% × 17,333.33 = 2,080
  • Employer's EPF contribution: 636.13
  • Employer's EPS contribution: 1,443.87
  • Total EPF + EPS contribution: 4,160

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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