EPFO: Want to change your EPF account nomination online? Here's how you can — a stepwise guide

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can add nominee(s) for their account either online or offline. Funds are handled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is providing 8.25% interest this quarter for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.
For offline, subscribers must fill form No. 2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI) to the retirement fund body.
Notably, for online nominations, only Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) holders can avail of this facility by logging in to the EPF website. Subscribers also have to complete the process via e-sign by entering their Aadhaar number, entering the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and clicking submit to complete the nomination process.
Here's a look at the eligibility requirements and a step-by-step guide in case you want to change your e-nominee(s).
Once you click on ‘e-sign’, a new web page will open, prompting you to enter the virtual ID of Aadhaar.
You will be directed to the tick box to provide your consent for e-KYC services data from Aadhaar.
Enter your Aadhaar or Virtual ID again. Now, click on ‘Get OTP’, which will be sent to the registered mobile number as per the Aadhaar database
Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Select the check box and give your consent. Finally, click on ‘Submit’
Click on the ‘Manage’ tab and recheck ‘E-Nomination’, and the ‘Nomination History’ should show ‘Nomination Successful’.
Spouse and children are defined as family for the pension fund. So, their names should be added to the family list. You will need to submit a copy of the Aadhaar card and a photo of the family member. Only a member who is not married and has no spouse or children may nominate any other person, irrespective of relationship, for PF.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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