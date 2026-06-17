EPFO: Want to change your EPF account nomination online? Here's how you can — a stepwise guide

EPFO: Want to change your employee provident fund account nomination online? Here's how EPF subscribers can use the official website to do so — check the stepwise guide here…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Jun 2026, 02:22 PM IST
EPF account nomination: We look at the eligibility and stepwise guide in case you want to change your e-nomination
EPF account nomination: We look at the eligibility and stepwise guide in case you want to change your e-nomination (File Photo)

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can add nominee(s) for their account either online or offline. Funds are handled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is providing 8.25% interest this quarter for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.

For offline, subscribers must fill form No. 2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI) to the retirement fund body.

Notably, for online nominations, only Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) holders can avail of this facility by logging in to the EPF website. Subscribers also have to complete the process via e-sign by entering their Aadhaar number, entering the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and clicking submit to complete the nomination process.

Here's a look at the eligibility requirements and a step-by-step guide in case you want to change your e-nominee(s).

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  • You will be required to provide details of the nominee: Aadhaar, name, gender, date of birth, relation, address, bank account details (optional), guardian (in case of a beneficiary who is a minor), and a photograph (size not exceeding 100KB).
  • You will also be asked the total number of shares you plan to give to the nominee. In cases where there is more than one nominee, note that the total percentage of shares held by the nominees equals 100%.
  • Click on ‘Save Family Details’ and then on ‘Save EPF Nomination
  • Now, navigate to the ‘e-nomination’ option under the ‘Manage’ tab, where it displays ‘Pending Nomination’ and click on ‘e-sign’ to generate a one-time password (OTP) and submit it to the mobile number linked to Aadhaar
  • You must complete the e-sign process for the fresh nomination in order to replace earlier nominee(s).
  • Notably, members should update the nomination as and when there is a change in family circumstances due to marital status, childbirth, or the death of a nominated person. This will help the family receive their dues correctly.

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How to complete the e-sign process?

Once you click on ‘e-sign’, a new web page will open, prompting you to enter the virtual ID of Aadhaar.

You will be directed to the tick box to provide your consent for e-KYC services data from Aadhaar.

Enter your Aadhaar or Virtual ID again. Now, click on ‘Get OTP’, which will be sent to the registered mobile number as per the Aadhaar database

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Select the check box and give your consent. Finally, click on ‘Submit’

Click on the ‘Manage’ tab and recheck ‘E-Nomination’, and the ‘Nomination History’ should show ‘Nomination Successful’.

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EPF nomination: Who is eligible and who is not?

Spouse and children are defined as family for the pension fund. So, their names should be added to the family list. You will need to submit a copy of the Aadhaar card and a photo of the family member. Only a member who is not married and has no spouse or children may nominate any other person, irrespective of relationship, for PF.

  • For male subscribers, eligible nominees are the wife, children (married and unmarried), dependent parents, and the widow of a son and his children.
  • For female subscribers, eligible nominees are the husband, children (married or unmarried), dependent parents, the spouse’s dependent parents, and the widow of a son and children.
  • Married subscribers are required to add their spouse, even if they do not wish to nominate their husband/wife under PF.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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