EPFO: Want to check your provident fund balance? Here's how — Check stepwise guide for website, app and SMS

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) operates India's provident fund and pension fund scheme, through joint contributions from both employers and employees. You receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.
You are eligible to open an EPF account if their basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000 and can add VPF option if basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month. It provides 8.25% interest (this quarter) for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.
In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' up to 12% contribution (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to ₹2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.
An EPF subscriber can check their balance or tracking the status of their application through the official website, by SMS or through the Umang app.
You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number — 7738299899.
The SMS can be accessed in multiple languages including English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.
Meanwhile, the EPFO is set to launch a new web portal, called E-PRAAPTI, with aim to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body. E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’, according to a PTI report.
The portal was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in April, when he stated that the new portal will enable EPF members to access accounts old as even those without UAN.
In the initial phase of the roll-out, the portal will be member ID-based to ensure a security and efficiency. But in later phases, scope of the E-PRAAPTI portal is envisioned to expand to also include members who may not be able to recall or access their old IDs. “The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mandaviya said.
Overall, the new portal is expected to give older EPF members some relief with regards to abandoned or lost accounts and a chance to recover retirement funds. It is also expected to improve financial inclusion and direct access for EPF members.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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