EPFO: Want to check your provident fund balance? Here's how — Check stepwise guide for website, app and SMS

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) operates India's provident fund and pension fund scheme, through joint contributions from both employers and employees. You receive the lump sum corpus at retirement.

You are eligible to open an EPF account if their basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000 and can add VPF option if basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month. It provides 8.25% interest (this quarter) for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.

In terms of tax benefits, annual employee contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are exempt under Section 80C of the old tax regime. Employers' up to 12% contribution (below ₹7.5 lakh) is exempt under the old and new tax regimes. There is no similar benefit at present under the new tax regime. Further, interest on employees' accumulated contribution is tax-free up to ₹2.5 lakh, while interest on the employer's contribution is tax-free.

How to check your EPF balance online: An EPF subscriber can check their balance or tracking the status of their application through the official website, by SMS or through the Umang app.

Check EPF balance via text message — SMS You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number — 7738299899.

The SMS can be accessed in multiple languages including English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check EPF balance via the Umang app Download the Umang app from the PlayStore or App Store and login using your registered mobile number.

Search for EPFO and go to ‘Employee Centric Services’.

Navigate to the ‘Track Claim’ option from the list and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and click ‘Get OTP’.

As you enter OTP sent to your registered mobile number, you can click ‘login’ and get access to all of your EPF related the details.

Check EPF balance via the official website Visit the EPFO India website and click on ‘Services’ from the menu options. Further select ‘For Employees’ from the drop down options.

Next click on ‘Know Your Claim Status’ which will promptly open a new window where you can enter your UAN, password, and captcha.

Once you submit these details, you can log in to your account.

After logging in, you’ll be able to view your claim status on your dashboard.

All about EPFO's new E-PRAAPTI portal Meanwhile, the EPFO is set to launch a new web portal, called E-PRAAPTI, with aim to streamline recovery mechanism for members who have old and inoperative EPF accounts with the retirement fund body. E-PRAAPTI stands for ‘Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts’, according to a PTI report.

The portal was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in April, when he stated that the new portal will enable EPF members to access accounts old as even those without UAN.

In the initial phase of the roll-out, the portal will be member ID-based to ensure a security and efficiency. But in later phases, scope of the E-PRAAPTI portal is envisioned to expand to also include members who may not be able to recall or access their old IDs. “The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimise documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency,” Mandaviya said.