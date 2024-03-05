EPFO: Want to make changes in your profile online? Fill joint declaration form. A step-by-step guide
A joint declaration form is an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) form that is used to correct Provident Fund (PF) member details. It is a combined form that the employee and employer sign and submit to the authority
If there are changes with regards to name, address or other details that you want to introduce in your EPF account, then you carry out the change by filling out the joint declaration form online. This is known as ‘joint’ because it is combined that the employee and employer sign in order to incorporate changes.