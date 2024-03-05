If there are changes with regards to name, address or other details that you want to introduce in your EPF account , then you carry out the change by filling out the joint declaration form online. This is known as ‘joint’ because it is combined that the employee and employer sign in order to incorporate changes.

What is a joint declaration form?

A joint declaration form is an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) form used to correct Provident Fund (PF) member details. It is a combined form that the employee and employer sign and submit to the regional PF commissioner to update the wrong information entered in the employees' PF accounts

What changes can you introduce?

In order to make changes in any of the 11 parameters, you can use the joint declaration form. These parameters are name, gender, DOB, mother father name, relationship, marital status, joining date, leaving date, reason for leaving, nationality and aadhaar number i.e., Unique Identification Number (UID).

A step-by-step guide

1. Visit the EPFO website: epfoindia.gov.in.

2. Go to services. As you scroll down the options, click the one for 'For Employees'.

3. As you click this option, a new webpage opens: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/For_Employees.php

4. On this webpage, go to services section and choose the second option: Member UAN/ online Service.

5. As you choose this option, a new webpage opens which is a member interface.

6. In order to access the services, one has to enter UAN, password and captcha.

7 Now you are supposed to choose the option 'Manage' on the top ribbon.

8. As you choose the drop-down option, there is an option of 'joint declaration'.

9. Now enter the member ID to access the details.

10. It's here that you can upload the documents to make changes.

11. Once the request is submitted then, it will reflect in the employer login. An email to this effect will also be automatically sent to the employers’ registered e-mail.

Member can only get the data corrected for those member accounts which are generated by his present employer.

Notably, EPFO on Aug 23, 2023 released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing joint declarations for member profile. The SOP segregates the changes as major and minor , for instance it is seen as major when the name gets changed phonetically, and minor when two or fewer alphabets get changed.

It is vital to note that all major and minor changes will have to be supported by documentary proof.

