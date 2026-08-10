EPFO warns members against fake weblinks: 6 ways to protect your UAN, Aadhaar and financial details online

EPFO has warned members against fake links, phishing websites and fraudulent messages. Here are six practical ways to verify URLs, protect UAN, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details and OTPs online. 

Shivam Shukla
Published10 Aug 2026, 11:12 AM IST
People outside the head office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (file photo). EPFO has warned members to verify website URLs carefully and avoid suspicious links, messages and emails that could expose UAN, Aadhaar and financial information. (Photo: Mint)
People outside the head office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (file photo). EPFO has warned members to verify website URLs carefully and avoid suspicious links, messages and emails that could expose UAN, Aadhaar and financial information. (Photo: Mint)(MINT_PRINT)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged its members to remain vigilant and focused when accessing provident fund-related services online, and to exercise caution against fake links, messages or emails that could put their personal information at risk.

In a post on X on 9 August, EPFO said, Think Before You Click! EPFO urges all members to stay vigilant online. Avoid fake links, verify URLs and protect your personal information at all times. #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa #EPFO #ईपीएफओ”

EPFO urges members to verify web links

EPFO's warning comes at a time when digital adoption is gaining momentum, and members are increasingly using online platforms to access various PF services.

Fraudsters can use several tricks to deceive unsuspecting individuals by creating fake websites and links that resemble official platforms, leading users to share sensitive information.

Members should therefore carefully check the web address and other details before clicking on a link or entering any personal or account-related details. Any links received via unknown messages, emails or other unverified sources should be treated with caution, particularly if they ask users to provide sensitive information or personal details, such as ATM PINs, OTPs, etc.

Also Read | EPFO: Employee Pension Scheme rules, features and key FAQs, explained

Checking the website's authenticity and creditworthiness before proceeding can help members avoid falling victim to phishing attempts and other forms of online fraud.

6 guidelines all EPFO members must follow

  1. Visit only the official EPFO website. Never click on random official website links online or sent to you via text or email.
  2. Never click on any unverified web links shared via SMS, social media or email.
  3. Do not provide your original UAN, PPO, password, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details or OTP on any website other than the official EPFO website.
  4. Verify URLs carefully before you log in, especially noting spelling variations or unusual domain names.
  5. Report suspicious websites, messages or phishing attempts to EPFO’s official helpline desk or cybersecurity reporting channels.
  6. EPFO never asks for OTPs, personal information or login credentials via phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, social media or email.

Protect personal details

EPFO has stressed the importance of protecting personal information while using its digital services. Members should avoid sharing sensitive details on websites or platforms whose authenticity has not been verified.

Users should also remain cautious about unsolicited communications that seek personal or account-related information. Instead of relying on links received through messages or emails, members should independently verify the official EPFO website before accessing services.

Also Read | EPFO: Here's how to submit Jeevan Praaman Patra online using Aadhaar face ID

With provident fund-related services being accessed digitally, basic online precautions have become increasingly important. Verifying URLs, avoiding suspicious links and protecting personal information can help EPFO members reduce their exposure to cyber fraud.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

EPFOProvident FundPersonal FinanceCybercrimes
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