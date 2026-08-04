EPFO warns members to verify Date of Joining, Exit details or risk PF, pension benefits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged members to verify and, if required, correct their Date of Joining (DOJ) and Date of Exit (DOE), warning that even minor errors in employment records could affect provident fund (PF) and pension benefits.
In a recent post on X, the retirement fund body said that inaccuracies in employment records could affect benefit eligibility and delay the processing of PF withdrawals, transfers and pension claims. Members have been advised to review their details and rectify any discrepancies at the earliest.
The advisory was accompanied by a 10-second video carrying the message along with a QR code to help members understand the importance of maintaining accurate employment records.
“A small mistake in your Date of Joining or Exit can impact your future benefits. Don't ignore it. Check and correct your details today. Secure your PF and pension,” EPFO said.
EPFO has consistently encouraged members to keep their personal and employment records up to date to ensure seamless claim processing and uninterrupted access to benefits. Accurate DOJ and DOE details are essential for determining service history, PF contributions and pension eligibility.
The latest advisory is part of EPFO's ongoing awareness campaign, urging subscribers to periodically review their account details and promptly correct any errors or omissions.
The simplified correction process is aimed at making profile updates faster and reducing the need for EPFO intervention in routine cases. However, members should ensure their Date of Joining and Date of Exit are accurate, as incorrect entries can affect PF claims, pension eligibility and other retirement benefits.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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