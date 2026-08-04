EPFO warns members to verify Date of Joining, Exit details or risk PF, pension benefits

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged members to verify and, if required, correct their Date of Joining (DOJ) and Date of Exit (DOE), warning that even minor errors in employment records could affect provident fund (PF) and pension benefits.

In a recent post on X, the retirement fund body said that inaccuracies in employment records could affect benefit eligibility and delay the processing of PF withdrawals, transfers and pension claims. Members have been advised to review their details and rectify any discrepancies at the earliest.

The advisory was accompanied by a 10-second video carrying the message along with a QR code to help members understand the importance of maintaining accurate employment records.

“A small mistake in your Date of Joining or Exit can impact your future benefits. Don't ignore it. Check and correct your details today. Secure your PF and pension,” EPFO said.

EPFO has consistently encouraged members to keep their personal and employment records up to date to ensure seamless claim processing and uninterrupted access to benefits. Accurate DOJ and DOE details are essential for determining service history, PF contributions and pension eligibility.

The latest advisory is part of EPFO's ongoing awareness campaign, urging subscribers to periodically review their account details and promptly correct any errors or omissions.

5 important points members should know about profile corrections For all Aadhaar-validated UANs issued on or after 1 October 2017, members can update most profile details. This includes DOJ, DOE, and other essentials online without EPFO approval. Any DOJ or DOE changes must match EPFO’s contribution records. They are hence subject to verification. Any errors or missing information in this regard will require verification and approval by EPFO. All members with UANs issued before 1 October 2017 must submit an online joint declaration that requires employer approval. This will ensure transparency and proper alignment of such members. In case a UAN is not Aadhaar-validated, is not available, or the request is made by the claimant after a member’s demise, a physical joint declaration must be submitted through the employer for EPFO approval. If the employer is unavailable, all members of closed establishments or those whose employers cannot be contacted may submit a joint declaration, signed by an authorised officer, along with supporting documents, directly to the EPFO office.