EPFO: Wedding, education, healthcare—Can members withdraw 100% of provident fund savings? Rules and limits, explained

Subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are now allowed to withdraw the maximum eligible funds, including the employee and employer shares, as per a Labour Ministry release last year.
The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved the simplified withdrawal rules, which allow EPF members to access up to 75% of their total corpus, with mandatory requirement to keep at least 25% of the funds untouched as a buffer.
EPFO members are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds i.e. 75% of their provident fund balance, after setting aside required minimum balance. Partial withdrawal provisions were simplified in October last year by merging 13 provisions into the three categories — Essential needs, housing related needs and special circumstances.
The special circumstances category includes provision for job loss, where you can claim up to 75% immediate withdrawal and the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment. There are three types of withdrawal claims allowed, and you will be required to state the reason why you want to make a withdrawal.
Types of withdrawals allowed are as specified below:
|New Rules on EPF Advances
|Category I: Essential Needs
|Illness (self and family)
|No limit
|Education (self and family)
|Up to 10 times during membership
|Marriage (self and family)
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Category II: Housing related needs
|Purchase of house / flat / site
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Construction of house
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Repayment of home loan
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Renovation / alteration / improvement
|Up to 5 times during membership
|Category III: Special circumstances
|Special circumstances as notified by the Central Board, EPF
|Up to 2 times in a financial year
Partial withdrawal of EPF funds allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31.
Further, the new rules also extend the period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the existing two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.
The final provident fund settlement requires submission of Form 19. Under this, you can claim withdrawal of your full PF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned).
Subscribers only become eligible for 100% funds withdrawal once they have retired or resigned and remained continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.
For pension, at time of retirement, you can choose to either withdraw amount in full or maintain annuity in EPS by availing a Scheme Certificate. Submitting Form 10C allows you to withdraw accumulated pension as a lumpsum, if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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