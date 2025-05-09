EPFO: What are the missed call and SMS services, and what information can you access through them?

EPFO: Are you an EPF subscriber looking to check your account details with just a missed call? You can do that easily, but first, ensure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to at least one of the following: your bank account, Aadhaar or PAN.
In such a case, the subscriber only needs to give a missed call to receive details of the last EPF contribution and the current provident fund (PF) balance.
4. The call will automatically get disconnected after two rings, and the customer will not incur any cost.
5. Following this, the subscriber will be able to find out the details of the last contribution and the provident fund balance.
EPF subscribers can use the SMS service just like the missed call service. The UAN-activated members can find out the latest PF contribution and balance with EPF by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.
The facility is available in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali. To receive the SMS in a language other than English, the first three characters of the preferred language need to be added after UAN.
For example, to receive an SMS in Telugu, one needs to send SMS ' EPFOHO UAN TEL to 7738299899.
Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that SMS should be sent from the UAN's registered mobile number. The supported languages are English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.
