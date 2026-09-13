EPFO: What is Form 10C? Documents required for pension benefit claim, explained

All members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with account for more than 10 years, are also automatically subscribed to the retirement body's Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). The savings for this comes from the employer's 12% contribution, of which 8.33% is directed towards EPS.
At time of retirement (58 years of age), members can withdraw their provident fund amount in full and maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing the Scheme Certificate.
Further, you can also choose to delay pension payments by pausing contributions for two years (lumpsum earns 4% p.a. interest till 60 and no interest after) or continuing contributions for two years (higher accumulated corpus means higher final payout).
You will need to fill in your name, UAN, Aadhaar number, PAN number, father / husband's name, date of birth, date of joining, date of leaving, reason for leaving, bank account details, and postal address.
You will also have to provide the following along with your Form 10C application:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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