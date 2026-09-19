EPFO: What is scheme certificate? Eligibility and requirement explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) administers a number of social security programmes, including retirement savings under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).
The latest EPFO data shows around 7.98 crore contributing members across about 7.68 lakh contributing establishments, while the EPS provides pension benefits to around 82 lakh pensioners.
Notably, all provident fund subscribers who have an account for more than 10 years, are provided with pension benefit. The contribution for this comes jointly from the employer — 8.33% of the 12% contribution is directed towards EPS account, and the government, which contributes 1.16% (subject to wage ceiling) towards the fund.
Notably, the Centre, on 16 September, approved raising the wage ceiling eligibility for Employees Provident Fund (EPF) coverage to ₹15,000, according to a statement from Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This is the first such hike in 12 years after it was set at ₹10,000 in 2014.
With both the employer and government contributions subject to the wage ceiling, the total accumulated corpus toward your final pension payout is set to increase.
As per the rules, 58 years is considered the age of retirement, and members can choose to delay pension payments till 60 years of age, by either:
Pensions are disbursed monthly to eligible members or beneficiaries (through banks / post offices). This includes superannuation pension, early pension, family pension, orphan / widow pension, and disablement pension. Notably, disbursement is ensured even if the employer defaults, as the EPFO guarantees benefits once membership conditions are met.
EPF accounts, with over 10 years, are eligible for pension benefit and at the time of retirement, members can withdraw their provident fund amount in full and choose to maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate. This can be obtained by submitting Form 10C.
Thus, scheme certificate is issued to members who withdraw their EPF contribution but wish to retain their membership with EPFO for pension benefits. It also facilitates transfer of pension account when your employer changes (new job) and ensures that previous pensionable service is added to pensionable service rendered with the new employer thereby, increasing the amount of pension benefits.
Further, if the certificate holder dies, their family can claim pension using scheme certificate.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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