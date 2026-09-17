EPFO WhatsApp channel join guide: How to follow it and what PF members get

Keeping track of provident fund and pension-related announcements could become easier for millions of EPFO subscribers, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) launching an official WhatsApp channel.
The new channel is designed as an additional communication platform where EPFO can share announcements, scheme-related information and other important updates with members and pensioners.
The move comes as the retirement fund body continues to expand its digital presence. EPFO already provides services through its member portal and the UMANG app, while also using platforms such as X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn to communicate with subscribers.
Members can access the EPFO channel through WhatsApp's Updates section. They can select Channels, use the search option and look for the verified EPFO account before tapping Follow.
Users can also access the channel through the direct link shared by EPFO or scan a QR code posted on the organisation's verified social media accounts.
Following the channel does not require members to share their UAN, password, bank details or other personal information.
The channel is primarily meant for broadcasting information, rather than managing individual PF accounts.
Members can expect updates relating to EPFO schemes, policy announcements, service developments and other information relevant to provident fund and pension subscribers.
For people who do not regularly visit the EPFO website or social media pages, the channel could provide a more direct way of receiving such announcements.
The WhatsApp channel should not be mistaken for a replacement for EPFO's account-management platforms.
Members who need to access their UAN account, check account-specific information or use other online PF services will continue to rely on EPFO's official member portal and UMANG. EPFO's current member portal lists services including UAN-related facilities and application-status tracking.
EPFO has also previously operated WhatsApp helplines for member queries and grievance-related assistance. Its annual report says the organisation has used WhatsApp and other social-media channels to respond to subscriber queries.
The expansion of EPFO's digital presence also makes it important for members to distinguish between official communication and fraudulent messages.
EPFO explicitly warns subscribers not to share their UAN, password, Aadhaar, PAN, bank-account details or OTPs with anyone. The organisation says it does not ask members for such information through calls, messages, WhatsApp or social media.
For members, the new WhatsApp channel is therefore best viewed as an official information feed, while account access and transactions should continue to be carried out through EPFO's authorised platforms.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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