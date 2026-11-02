EPFO WhatsApp Services number: Guide to check online EPF balance, last 5 transactions; download passbook | Scan QR code

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a WhatsApp-based service that allows salaried employees to check their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance, view their last five transactions and download their PF passbook without having to log in to the EPFO member portal.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility on 1 November 2026, during EPFO's 74th Foundation Day celebrations. The initiative is aimed at making provident fund services easier to access, particularly for employees who find it difficult to navigate the EPFO website, use multiple applications or remember their login credentials.
To use the service, members need to send a simple 'Hi' message to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800. They can also scan the QR code shared by EPFO to open the WhatsApp conversation directly.
Under the new facility, EPFO members can access the following services through the messaging platform:
The facility is intended to make routine account-related information accessible through a platform that people already use regularly, reducing their dependence on the EPFO website for basic enquiries.
Members can access the service using EPFO's official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800. They should preferably use the mobile number registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN) to complete verification.
Here is how to get started.
Open the Contacts application on your mobile phone and select the option to add a new contact.
You can also directly search for this number on WhatsApp without saving it in your phonebook.
Open WhatsApp and search for the contact you have just saved.
Open the conversation and type 'Hi' in the message box. Send the message to initiate the chatbot conversation.
After receiving the initial response, the chatbot will ask you to select your preferred language.
Choose the language you are most comfortable using.
Once you select your language, the chatbot will display a menu of available services.
These include checking your PF balance, viewing your last five transactions, downloading your passbook and changing your preferred language.
Select the service you want to access.
After selecting the service, follow the instructions provided by the chatbot to verify your identity.
The service requires members to use their registered mobile number linked to their UAN. An OTP may be sent to the registered mobile number as part of the verification process.
Enter the OTP as instructed in the official chat.
After successful verification, follow the chatbot's instructions to select the relevant PF account, if prompted.
You can then access the information you requested, whether it is your available PF balance, recent transactions or passbook.
The last five transactions facility can help employees check whether their monthly PF contributions have been credited to their accounts.
For instance, suppose your basic salary is ₹30,000 and your employee PF contribution is ₹3,600 per month, assuming a 12% contribution on the full basic salary. You can use the WhatsApp service to check whether recent contributions have been recorded in your PF account.
To access the information:
An EPF passbook is a record of the contributions deposited into an employee's provident fund account. It helps members understand how much they have accumulated through their own contributions and those made by their employers.
To download your passbook through WhatsApp, follow these steps:
Members who do not want to save the WhatsApp number manually can use the QR code shared by EPFO.
Here is how to use it:
The QR code is simply a shortcut to open EPFO's official WhatsApp conversation. You will still need to complete the verification process to access your personal PF information.
Since the facility was launched recently, some users have reported difficulties receiving OTPs and accessing the chatbot's services.
If you are unable to access your account, keep the following points in mind:
Importantly, employees should never share their UAN password, ATM PIN, banking passwords or OTPs with anyone claiming to represent EPFO. Use only the verified WhatsApp number and avoid clicking on suspicious links received from unknown contacts.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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