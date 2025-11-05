Why EPFO’s new withdrawal rules may hurt more than they help
EPFO’s move to extend full withdrawal timelines aims to secure retirement savings—but may create new hurdles for migrants, retirees, and those facing emergencies.
For millions of salaried Indians, dipping into their EPF savings just got harder. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the timeline for full withdrawals—stirring concern that a move meant to promote long-term savings could instead tie members up in red tape.