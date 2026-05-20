EPFO: You will soon be able to withdraw money from EPF account through UPI, Mandaviya says testing complete — Details

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon enable direct transfer of provident fund into member accounts through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

According to Mandaviya, testing of the facility has been completed and is part of various initiatives the retirement fund body has undertaken to improve the quality and delivery of service.

“We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member,” Mandaviya told reporters.

EPF access through UPI: What we know According to Mandaviya, the project includes having a certain proportion of the EPF account being frozen, and a large chunk made available for withdrawal through member's bank account using UPI.

Subscribers will be able to see the eligible EPF balance available to transfer into their seeded bank accounts.

They will be allowed to use their linked UPI pin for completing the transaction to ensure a secure transfer of money into their bank accounts.

Once the money is transferred into bank accounts, members can use the money as they want, like making payments electronically or withdrawing through bank ATMs using debit cards. EPFO to extend auto-settlement of claims Earlier this week, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner at the EPFO told reporters that the organsation plans to extend its auto-settlement process to include final provident fund withdrawal claims and automate transfer of accounts when members changed employers.

Mandaviya confirmed the move for the organisation, which has more than 7 crore members.

Expansion of the auto-settlement feature would include final withdrawal claims, from the present rules, which allow for partial or advance withdrawals up to ₹5 lakh through auto mode. For the current process, deadline of completion for auto-settlement is three days from date of filing.

The EPFO's auto-settlement mode has processed more than 3.52 crore claims for amounts up to ₹5 lakh as of 25 February 2026 (FY25-26). It had in June last year increased the auto-settlement threshold from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh to minimize manual oversight and shorten processing windows.

EPFO initiative to use WhatsApp for outreach Mandaviya further said that the EPFO has taken the initiative to use WhatsApp for enhancing outreach and streamlining member services. The reason for choosing the medium is to reach mobile users. Here's how it will work:

Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number, which is verified by a green tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with EPFO.

They can also choose to receive messages from EPFO on their mobile number registered with EPFO.

All communication will be through the local/vernacular language, enabling greater comfort for members to engage with EPFO in their language.

The members will have 24/7 access, and the automated systems can handle repetitive queries around the clock. Expected to be launched in a month, the initiative will focus on members eligible under PMVBRY, who have pending gaps, such as non-completion of Aadhaar Authentication via UIDAI's Face Authentication technology (FAT) or non-enablement of DBT for their Aadhaar-linked bank account. Such Members will receive targeted support for resolution on WhatsApp itself.

It will also focus on members requiring guided facilitation to enable quick and seamless access to essential EPFO services, such as viewing PF Balances, the last 5 transactions, claim status, etc.

EPFO to reduce litigation, ensure timely resolution The minister also informed that the EPFO has undertaken a focused, mission-mode initiative to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums.

It launched a dedicated mission mode drive for the disposal of cases pending before consumer courts. Under the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)” programme, cases were identified in advance and taken up for expedited resolution.

“As a result, the number of pending consumer cases declined significantly from 4,936 as of April 1, 2024, to 2,646 as of March 31, 2026,” he said.

EPFO is also proactively identifying cases pending before consumer courts and reaching out to citizens through Nidhi Aapke Nikat to facilitate faster grievance redressal. The overall pendency of litigation cases has reduced from 31,036 cases as of April 1, 2025, to 27,639 cases as of April 1, 2026, reflecting a reduction of 3,397 cases. This marks the lowest ever level of litigation pendency in EPFO.

Special emphasis was also placed on reducing long-pending cases.

(With inputs from PTI)