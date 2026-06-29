EPFO: Complete guide to EPF withdrawal — Eligibility, rules, limits, forms, conditions for partial claims, FAQs answered

A stable and secure instrument for retirement savings, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows EPF account subscribers to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.
Provident fund withdrawal from the EPF is among the top queries among investors. We take a look at the frequently asked questions and provide a complete guide to the EPF process, withdrawal rules, eligibility, limits, form requirements, and conditions for partial claims.
According to the official website, there are three key types of withdrawal claims allowed for EPF subscribers, each with its own form to be filled and submitted. Members are thus required to identify the relevant category before submitting any requests on the portal. We explain —
|Category
|Max Permissible Limit
|Frequency Limit
|Essential Needs (Medical / Education)
|Up to six months basic salary / 90% share
|As per requirement for illness
|Housing Advance
|90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years)
|Once in a lifetime
|Special Circumstances (Job Loss)
|75% immediate withdrawal after one month
|Once per instance
Can I withdraw PF while still employed? You can withdraw PF partially while employed via Form 31 (Advance) for specific purposes: medical emergency / treatment, marriage (self / children), house purchase or construction. However, full withdrawal (Form 19) is only allowed after leaving service — resignation + 2 months unemployment.
Can you withdraw full EPF funds? EPF subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their EPF account after maintaining the required minimum balance (at least 25%). Thus, in effect, you can withdraw between 50-75% of your corpus.
How long does PF withdrawal take? Online claims with full KYC take 3–7 working days. Auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours. And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days.
How many days does it take for PF withdrawal money to reach the bank? Once successfully submitted online, claims are generally approved and settled within 7 to 15 working days. You will receive SMS alerts at every stage (Submitted, Approved, Disbursed).
What is the minimum service required to get gratuity? A minimum of five years of continuous service with the same employer is required to be eligible for gratuity. If you have completed four years and 240 days (approximately), it may be rounded to five years in some interpretations.
Is PF withdrawal taxable? PF withdrawal is tax-free if you have completed five years of continuous service. If withdrawn before five years, the amount is added to your income and taxed at your slab rate. TDS of 10% is deducted if withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 and PAN is linked.
How can I submit Form 15G to save tax on my withdrawal? When applying for online withdrawal (Form 19) on the Member Portal, the system provides a file upload window for Form 15G/15H. You can download the form from the Income Tax website, fill out Parts I & II, convert it to a PDF, and upload it during the claim filing process.
Why is my PF claim rejected? Some common reasons are as follows:
(1) KYC not approved — Aadhaar/bank account not verified,
(2) Name or DOB mismatch between Aadhaar and EPFO records,
(3) Exit date not updated by employer,
(4) Bank account details incorrect or inactive,
(5) 2-month waiting period not completed.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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