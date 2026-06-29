EPFO: Complete guide to EPF withdrawal — Eligibility, rules, limits, forms, conditions for partial claims, FAQs answered

EPFO: We take a look at the frequently asked questions when it comes to provident fund withdrawal process. Here's a complete guide to EPF withdrawal eligibility, rules, limits, form requirements, and conditions for partial claims.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Jun 2026, 08:11 PM IST
EPF account subscribers to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.
EPF account subscribers to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment. (Image: Pixabay)

A stable and secure instrument for retirement savings, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows EPF account subscribers to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.

Provident fund withdrawal from the EPF is among the top queries among investors. We take a look at the frequently asked questions and provide a complete guide to the EPF process, withdrawal rules, eligibility, limits, form requirements, and conditions for partial claims.

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Three key types of EPF withdrawals, explained

According to the official website, there are three key types of withdrawal claims allowed for EPF subscribers, each with its own form to be filled and submitted. Members are thus required to identify the relevant category before submitting any requests on the portal. We explain —

  • Final PF Settlement (Form 19): Used to withdraw your absolute EPF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). A member is eligible only if you have retired or resigned from your job and have been continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.
  • Pension Withdrawal Benefit (Form 10C): Allows you to withdraw the matching pension accumulation (EPS). You can claim a lump sum under Form 10C only if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.

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  • Partial PF Advance (Form 31): Enables EPF members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. Check below table for breakdown:

CategoryMax Permissible LimitFrequency Limit
Essential Needs (Medical / Education)Up to six months basic salary / 90% shareAs per requirement for illness
Housing Advance90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years)Once in a lifetime
Special Circumstances (Job Loss)75% immediate withdrawal after one monthOnce per instance

PF withdrawal and claims: Top FAQs answered

Can I withdraw PF while still employed? You can withdraw PF partially while employed via Form 31 (Advance) for specific purposes: medical emergency / treatment, marriage (self / children), house purchase or construction. However, full withdrawal (Form 19) is only allowed after leaving service — resignation + 2 months unemployment.

Can you withdraw full EPF funds? EPF subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their EPF account after maintaining the required minimum balance (at least 25%). Thus, in effect, you can withdraw between 50-75% of your corpus.

How long does PF withdrawal take? Online claims with full KYC take 3–7 working days. Auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours. And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days.

How many days does it take for PF withdrawal money to reach the bank? Once successfully submitted online, claims are generally approved and settled within 7 to 15 working days. You will receive SMS alerts at every stage (Submitted, Approved, Disbursed).

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What is the minimum service required to get gratuity? A minimum of five years of continuous service with the same employer is required to be eligible for gratuity. If you have completed four years and 240 days (approximately), it may be rounded to five years in some interpretations.

Is PF withdrawal taxable? PF withdrawal is tax-free if you have completed five years of continuous service. If withdrawn before five years, the amount is added to your income and taxed at your slab rate. TDS of 10% is deducted if withdrawal exceeds 50,000 and PAN is linked.

How can I submit Form 15G to save tax on my withdrawal? When applying for online withdrawal (Form 19) on the Member Portal, the system provides a file upload window for Form 15G/15H. You can download the form from the Income Tax website, fill out Parts I & II, convert it to a PDF, and upload it during the claim filing process.

Why is my PF claim rejected? Some common reasons are as follows:

(1) KYC not approved — Aadhaar/bank account not verified,

(2) Name or DOB mismatch between Aadhaar and EPFO records,

(3) Exit date not updated by employer,

(4) Bank account details incorrect or inactive,

(5) 2-month waiting period not completed.

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Step-by-step PF withdrawal guide for online claim through website

  • Sign into the Unified Portal: Go to the official EPFO Member Interface. Enter your activated 12-digit UAN, Password, and solve the dynamic CAPTCHA verification.
  • Verify KYC Seeding: Before proceeding, navigate to Manage > KYC on the top menu. Ensure your Bank Account, PAN Card, and Aadhaar Card are showing as verified with an active digital signature status.
  • Open Claim Interface: Navigate to Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C and 10D) from the main menu.
  • Confirm Bank Account: Enter the last four digits of your registered bank account number and click Verify. Agree to the Certificate of Undertaking. Members are no longer mandated to upload a scanned image of a cancelled cheque or passbook if your bank account is already NPCI-verified and linked to your UAN. The system will skip the document upload step.
  • Submit OTP Validation: Select your desired claim form (Form 19, Form 31, or Form 10C). Click Get Aadhaar OTP and enter the number sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to digitally sign and submit the claim.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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