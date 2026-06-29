EPFO: Complete guide to EPF withdrawal — Eligibility, rules, limits, forms, conditions for partial claims, FAQs answered

A stable and secure instrument for retirement savings, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows EPF account subscribers to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.

Provident fund withdrawal from the EPF is among the top queries among investors. We take a look at the frequently asked questions and provide a complete guide to the EPF process, withdrawal rules, eligibility, limits, form requirements, and conditions for partial claims.

Three key types of EPF withdrawals, explained According to the official website, there are three key types of withdrawal claims allowed for EPF subscribers, each with its own form to be filled and submitted. Members are thus required to identify the relevant category before submitting any requests on the portal. We explain —

Final PF Settlement (Form 19): Used to withdraw your absolute EPF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). A member is eligible only if you have retired or resigned from your job and have been continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.

Used to withdraw your absolute EPF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). A member is eligible only if you have retired or resigned from your job and have been continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days. Pension Withdrawal Benefit (Form 10C): Allows you to withdraw the matching pension accumulation (EPS). You can claim a lump sum under Form 10C only if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.

Partial PF Advance (Form 31): Enables EPF members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. Check below table for breakdown:

Category Max Permissible Limit Frequency Limit Essential Needs (Medical / Education) Up to six months basic salary / 90% share As per requirement for illness Housing Advance 90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years) Once in a lifetime Special Circumstances (Job Loss) 75% immediate withdrawal after one month Once per instance

PF withdrawal and claims: Top FAQs answered Can I withdraw PF while still employed? You can withdraw PF partially while employed via Form 31 (Advance) for specific purposes: medical emergency / treatment, marriage (self / children), house purchase or construction. However, full withdrawal (Form 19) is only allowed after leaving service — resignation + 2 months unemployment.

Can you withdraw full EPF funds? EPF subscribers will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their EPF account after maintaining the required minimum balance (at least 25%). Thus, in effect, you can withdraw between 50-75% of your corpus.

How long does PF withdrawal take? Online claims with full KYC take 3–7 working days. Auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours. And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days.

How many days does it take for PF withdrawal money to reach the bank? Once successfully submitted online, claims are generally approved and settled within 7 to 15 working days. You will receive SMS alerts at every stage (Submitted, Approved, Disbursed).

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What is the minimum service required to get gratuity? A minimum of five years of continuous service with the same employer is required to be eligible for gratuity. If you have completed four years and 240 days (approximately), it may be rounded to five years in some interpretations.

Is PF withdrawal taxable? PF withdrawal is tax-free if you have completed five years of continuous service. If withdrawn before five years, the amount is added to your income and taxed at your slab rate. TDS of 10% is deducted if withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 and PAN is linked.

How can I submit Form 15G to save tax on my withdrawal? When applying for online withdrawal (Form 19) on the Member Portal, the system provides a file upload window for Form 15G/15H. You can download the form from the Income Tax website, fill out Parts I & II, convert it to a PDF, and upload it during the claim filing process.

Why is my PF claim rejected? Some common reasons are as follows:

(1) KYC not approved — Aadhaar/bank account not verified,

(2) Name or DOB mismatch between Aadhaar and EPFO records,

(3) Exit date not updated by employer,

(4) Bank account details incorrect or inactive,

(5) 2-month waiting period not completed.