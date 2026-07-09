A few news reports and social media posts recently claimed that the new Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026 has made provident fund contributions above ₹1,800 a month voluntary. The impression was that employees can now reduce their PF deductions and take home a higher salary.
EPFO's 2026 overhaul: key takeaways from the latest EPF, EPS, EDLI schemes
SummaryThe new EPF Scheme, 2026 does not make higher PF contributions optional. Here's what remains unchanged, what has changed, and what it means for employees and employers.
A few news reports and social media posts recently claimed that the new Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026 has made provident fund contributions above ₹1,800 a month voluntary. The impression was that employees can now reduce their PF deductions and take home a higher salary.
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A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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