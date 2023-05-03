Should you opt for higher pension under the Employee Pension Scheme?1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:16 PM IST
The deadline to opt for higher pension under EPS is 3 May, and despite difficulties imposed by the EPFO, the math suggests it is a good option. However, personal factors should be taken into account when making a decision. Amendments to EPS in 2014 have lowered the pensionable salary, changed the formula for calculating pension and introduced more red tape. The Supreme Court has upheld these amendments, but given members an extended timeline to make an application for higher pension. Opting for higher pension reduces the EPF accumulation and increases pension, but reduces flexibility for personalized retirement planning.
The deadline for opting for higher pension under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) is 3 May. The fact that the Employees‘ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is making it difficult for people to opt for higher pensions is a give-away that this is probably a good option. The math confirms this–the higher pension under EPS does look very attractive. However, you should base your decision not on the math, but factors which are personal to you.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×