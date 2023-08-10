EPFO’s investments in ETFs cross ₹2 lakh crore, invest ₹13,017 crore this fiscal1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Minister of State of Labour Rameswar Teli Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invested a little over ₹2 lakh crore in exchange-traded funds since 2018-19, which accounts for its exposure in equity markets.
