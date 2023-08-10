EPFO’s investments in ETFs cross 2 lakh crore, invest 13,017 crore this fiscal

The EPFO had begun investing in equities through ETFs in 2015-16 with an initial exposure of 5% of incremental deposits. This was gradually increased to 10%. The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees, which is the apex decision making body, chaired by labour minister Bhupender Yadav, in its last meeting in March this year also decided to increase the exposure to 15% in a bid to improve returns for depositors.