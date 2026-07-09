EPFO's new PF transfer system: How to move your EPF balance without paperwork

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced two online ways for salaried employees to transfer their EPF balance from a previous employer to their current EPF account. The feature is available on the revamped EPFO Member Portal and aims to make the transfer process faster, simpler and completely online.

The move is part of EPFO's broader effort to simplify account management, reduce paperwork and help employees consolidate their retirement savings without unnecessary delays.

Two ways to transfer your EPF account Employees can initiate an EPF transfer in either of two ways after logging in to the EPFO Member Portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN):

Through the 'Request for Transfer of Account' option under the 'Online Services' tab.

Through the 'Member Service History' section, which also allows users to start the transfer process.

If you are unsure of your UAN, you can find it on your latest salary slip or ask your employer for it.

Transfer option What it does Request for Transfer of Account Allows members to directly submit an online request to transfer their previous EPF account to the current employer. Member Service History Displays current and previous employment details, Aadhaar-linked UAN, member IDs, pending transfers and past claim status. If an old account is yet to be transferred, members can initiate a Service Transfer Claim (Form 13) from this page.

Regardless of the option you choose, you will be redirected to the 'Online Service/Transfer Request' page. Here, enter your previous employer's Member ID and other required details, then click 'Get Details'. An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to verify and submit the request. Once submitted, EPFO will process the transfer and move the balance to your current EPF account.

Why transferring your EPF account is important Transferring your EPF account is more than just moving money from one account to another. It helps consolidate all your provident fund savings into a single account, making it easier to track your retirement corpus.

A successful transfer also offers several long-term benefits. It helps maintain continuous service, which is important for pension eligibility after 10 years. It can also help you avoid TDS on eligible EPF withdrawals and ensure uninterrupted coverage under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, which offers insurance benefits of up to ₹7 lakh.