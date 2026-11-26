EPFO has proposed a new way to boost retirement savings by allowing third-party contributions, including customer tips, to flow directly into provident fund (PF) accounts. The proposed facility would enable contributions beyond the conventional employer- and salary-linked system.

Currently, PF contributions are made through salaried employment, with a portion of the employee’s salary deducted every month and the employer making a matching contribution.

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Here’s what EPFO has proposed at its 240th CBT (Central Board of Trustees) meeting, how the facility could work, and what experts say about it.

What has EPFO proposed on third-party micro-contributions? According to a PIB release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment dated 19 November, the proposal aims to make PF contributions more flexible.

“The proposal also introduces UAN-linked mechanisms for direct voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions (such as customer tips), completely independent of traditional employer payroll systems,” the release noted.

UAN (Universal Account Number) is a unique 12-digit number allotted by EPFO to each member, linking all their EPF accounts across different employers under a single identification number.

The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry. A corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is also being taken up with the Ministry of Finance.

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What are third-party micro-contributions to PF? Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co., said the proposed facility would allow small-value payments from people other than the PF member or employer to be credited directly to a UAN-linked account, without routing them through employer payroll or the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system.

Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Wise FinServ, said the proposed facility would allow individuals to contribute directly to their PF accounts through a UAN-linked payment system. It would also enable others to contribute towards an individual's PF savings.

Apart from customer tips, the proposed facility could also cover monetary gifts, small cash rewards, and payments given in appreciation of services. Family members, clients, well-wishers, and even charitable organisations could contribute directly to a worker's PF account through a UAN-linked digital payment system. There could also be scope for contributions through CSR initiatives and incentives offered by service platforms.

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The facility could allow members to save according to their financial capacity, even if they do not have a fixed monthly income. For instance, a person could contribute ₹500 one month and ₹2,000 the next month, she added.

How will customer tips be credited to PF accounts? Pahuja explained that when customers order food online or book a cab, they often pay tips of ₹20 or ₹50. Under the proposed facility, the entire tip or a part of it would go directly into the worker’s PF account through a UAN-linked payment system.

Even small contributions could accumulate into a sizeable retirement corpus over time. For instance, if a delivery worker saves ₹50 a day for 25 days a month, the annual contribution would be ₹15,000. Over 20 years, the total contributions would amount to ₹3 lakh. At an assumed annual interest rate of 8.25%, this could grow to approximately ₹7.4 lakh.

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However, Pahuja highlighted that gig workers often depend on their daily earnings to meet household expenses. Saving every tip may not be feasible, so workers should have the flexibility to decide how much they want to contribute.

Who could benefit from the proposed facility? Jain said potential beneficiaries could include app-based delivery personnel, ride-hailing drivers, domestic workers, home-based workers, and independent consultants.

The Social Security Code, 2020, also recognises gig, platform and unorganised workers for social-security benefits. The coverage will arise as per the eligibility, UAN enrolment, KYC, contribution limits and interaction with e-Shram or aggregator registration as may be notified, he added.

Pahuja said if the facility is extended beyond existing EPF members, it could benefit people across several professions, including:

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Food and grocery delivery partners

Cab drivers, auto drivers and bike taxi riders

Beauticians, salon professionals and home-service providers

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters and technicians

Domestic workers and construction workers

Street vendors and small business owners

Freelance writers, designers, photographers and IT professionals

Independent consultants, tutors and fitness trainers Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. The proposed changes are subject to the necessary approvals and official notifications.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.