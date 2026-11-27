The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting a Nidhi Aapke Nikat awareness campaign across India. The retirement body urged EPFO members to visit the camp and interact with officials to know more about the EPFO's schemes and benefits, understand services and processes, and get on-the-spot grievance redressal.

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In a post on social media, the EPFO's official account also provided a document listing the various camp sites so that subscribers may find one nearest to their location to visit.

The EPFO has arranged multiple camps in major cities to manage the expected number of visitors. Seven regional offices are holding separate sessions across Bengaluru, while five camps are being organised under the Mumbai-I zone.

Several camps are also being held across Delhi NCR and Chennai.

The schedule covers locations beyond major cities, including Leh in Ladakh, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and Port Blair in South Andaman.

What is Nidhi Aapke Nikat? Nidhi Aapke Nikat is the provident and pension fund body's last-mile monthly outreach programme for members, through which it organises camps across India at the district level.

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Under this initiative, the EPFO will set up help desks for members, including pensioners, offering a range of services such as the submission of Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) and other pensioner-centric assistance.

Also Read | EPFO rules: Labour Ministry revises investment norms for exempted PF trusts

Service kiosks are set up to address on-the-spot grievances for employees, employers, and pensioners, as well as to share relevant information with stakeholders.

What services can EPF subscribers access at the camps? The walk-in counters are open to employees, pensioners and employers. Salaried employees can seek help with several common EPF-related issues, including:

Universal Account Number (UAN) activation

Aadhaar and bank Know Your Customer (KYC) updates

Corrections to name or date of birth mismatches

Pending PF withdrawal claims

Transfers of provident fund accounts from previous employers

Missing or incorrect contribution records

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Issues related to inoperative PF accounts

Queries about the Employees' Enrolment Scheme

How can you find your nearest EPFO camp? EPF subscribers can follow these steps to locate their nearest camp:

Open the Google Drive link shared on the EPFO's official X handle, @officialepfo.

Search for your zonal office, regional office or district in the 18-page schedule.

Check the Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 notice under the latest updates section on the EPFO website.

If your district's venue is missing or left blank in the schedule, call the EPFO's helpline at 14470 or contact your regional PF office.

What documents should EPF subscribers carry? These include:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Bank passbook or cancelled cheque, especially for KYC or bank account updates

Universal Account Number (UAN)

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Aadhaar-linked mobile phone to receive one-time passwords (OTPs)

EPS-95 pensioners should carry their Pension Payment Order (PPO) number and valid identity proof.

Pensioners who cannot visit a camp can still submit their Digital Life Certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan face-authentication app.

They can also submit it at their pension-disbursing bank branch, through a post office or an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) doorstep agent.

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