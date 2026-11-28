The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering introducing a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) facility that would allow members to receive regular payments from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings instead of withdrawing their entire retirement corpus as a lump sum.

Advertisement

Under the proposed arrangement, members could withdraw a fixed amount periodically while keeping the remaining balance invested in the EPF scheme. The unwithdrawn amount would continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate, currently 8.25%.

The proposed facility could provide retirees with a regular income stream while allowing them to retain ownership of their retirement savings. Members may be able to choose monthly, quarterly or half-yearly withdrawals, although the final operational details are yet to be announced.

Also Read | No EPF contributions for 3 years? Know when your PF account becomes inoperative

The tax treatment of withdrawals under the proposed SWP facility also remains unclear. EPFO is yet to clarify whether the payments will be taxable and, if so, how they will be treated under income-tax rules.

How does the proposed EPF SWP work? An SWP allows investors to withdraw a predetermined amount from their accumulated savings at regular intervals. Unlike a lump-sum withdrawal, the remaining corpus stays invested and continues to earn returns.

Advertisement

For EPF members, this could mean receiving a regular retirement income without immediately exhausting their entire provident fund balance.

However, the sustainability of withdrawals will depend on the size of the initial corpus, the amount withdrawn and the interest earned on the remaining balance.

A smaller withdrawal can help retirement savings last longer, while higher withdrawals may deplete the corpus more quickly.

₹ 20 lakh EPF corpus: Savings may last 8 years and 10 months Consider a member retiring with an EPF balance of ₹20 lakh and opting for an initial monthly withdrawal of ₹25,000.

Assuming an annual return of 8.25% and a 4% increase in the monthly withdrawal every year, the retirement corpus would last approximately 8 years and 10 months.

Advertisement

The total amount withdrawn during this period would be around ₹31.14 lakh.

This illustrates how a relatively modest retirement corpus can be exhausted within a decade when regular withdrawals are made at the assumed rate.

₹ 40 lakh corpus: Monthly income for over 23 years For a member with ₹40 lakh in EPF savings, the same withdrawal strategy could provide a substantially longer income stream.

With an initial monthly withdrawal of ₹25,000, an annual withdrawal increase of 4% and an assumed return of 8.25%, the corpus could last approximately 23 years and 2 months.

The total withdrawals over this period would amount to around ₹1.11 crore.

₹ 75 lakh corpus: Savings may last nearly 42 years A member retiring with ₹75 lakh in EPF savings could potentially sustain the same withdrawal strategy for approximately 41 years and 8 months.

Advertisement

Under the assumptions, the initial monthly withdrawal would be ₹25,000, increasing by 4% annually. The total amount withdrawn over the period would be approximately ₹3.09 crore.

Why withdrawal planning will be important These illustrations highlight how the size of the retirement corpus can significantly influence the sustainability of regular withdrawals.

Increasing withdrawals periodically could help retirees manage inflation and rising living expenses. However, withdrawing too much could shorten the life of the retirement corpus.

The final outcome will also depend on the actual interest credited, withdrawal frequency, applicable tax treatment and the rules governing the proposed facility.

If EPF SWP withdrawals are eventually made taxable at the member's applicable income-tax slab rate, the post-tax income could be lower than the projected amounts.

Advertisement

Members should therefore consider their retirement expenses, expected income and withdrawal requirements before deciding how much to take out periodically. The proposed EPF SWP could offer greater flexibility in retirement planning, but its benefits will depend on the final rules announced by EPFO.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer