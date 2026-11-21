The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a major overhaul of its provident fund withdrawal framework, giving subscribers greater flexibility in accessing their retirement savings. The changes include reducing the waiting period for final provident fund (PF) withdrawal after unemployment, introducing periodic payouts for retirees and lowering the minimum balance that members must retain in their accounts.

Under the revised framework, eligible EPF members who leave employment and remain unemployed can apply for final settlement after two months instead of waiting for 12 months.

The decision, taken on November 19, reverses the change introduced in October 2025, when the waiting period for final PF withdrawal was extended from two months to one year.

The revised rules are expected to provide relief to employees who lose their jobs, voluntarily leave employment or experience prolonged gaps between jobs and need access to their accumulated savings.

However, the changes will become operational only after the required amendments to the EPF Scheme are approved and notified by the Labour Ministry.

EPFO reduces PF withdrawal waiting period to 2 months The reduction in the unemployment waiting period is among the key changes approved under the revised withdrawal framework.

Previously, members had to remain unemployed for 12 months before becoming eligible for final PF settlement following the October 2025 amendment.

Under the latest decision, this period will return to two months.

It is important to distinguish this provision from partial PF withdrawals available to members during employment and the separate rules governing pension accumulations under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

The November 19 decision specifically concerns the waiting period for final PF withdrawal. It does not reverse the separate 36-month waiting period introduced in 2025 for withdrawal of EPS pension accumulations.

Retirees can choose monthly, quarterly or half-yearly PF payouts Another significant feature of the revised framework is the introduction of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retiring members to receive their accumulated PF savings in instalments rather than withdrawing the entire corpus as a lump sum.

The facility will be voluntary, meaning members can continue to opt for a one-time lump-sum withdrawal if they prefer.

Those choosing the systematic withdrawal option will be able to receive their money at three intervals:

Monthly: Regular monthly withdrawals from the accumulated PF corpus.

Quarterly: Payments at three-month intervals.

Half-yearly: Payments twice a year. An important feature of the arrangement is that the unwithdrawn balance will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF interest rate.

However, interest will accrue on the remaining balance, which will gradually decline as periodic withdrawals are made, rather than on the original corpus.

The facility could help retirees manage their post-retirement finances by providing a regular income stream while keeping their remaining PF savings invested.

Minimum EPF balance requirement reduced to 10% The revised framework also reduces the minimum balance that members must retain in their EPF accounts to 10% from the earlier 25%.

This means members will be able to access up to 90% of their eligible PF balance through partial withdrawals for permitted purposes, compared with the earlier limit of 75%.

These withdrawals can be used for specified financial requirements, including housing, medical treatment and education.

The reduction in the mandatory balance requirement is expected to provide members with greater liquidity and flexibility in managing financial emergencies and other important expenses.

EPF withdrawal changes require government notification Although the EPFO has approved the revised withdrawal framework, subscribers will have to wait for its formal implementation.

The proposed changes require amendments to the EPF Scheme, which must be approved and notified by the Labour Ministry.

Additionally, the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan requires a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act. The matter is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.