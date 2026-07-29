EPS 2026: EPS 1995 and EFPS 1971 beneficiaries will keep receiving pension under new scheme

Government clarified that EPS 1995 and EFPS 1971 beneficiaries will continue to receive pensions under EPS 2026. Pension calculation, contribution rates and eligibility remain unchanged, while the new scheme introduces faster digital claim processing and electronic pension disbursement.

Shivam Shukla
Published29 Jul 2026, 12:46 PM IST
EPS 2026: Existing EPS 1995, Family Pension Scheme beneficiaries to continue getting pension automatically; government clarifies in Parliament.
EPS 2026: Existing EPS 1995, Family Pension Scheme beneficiaries to continue getting pension automatically; government clarifies in Parliament.

All pensioners receiving benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 and the Employees' Family Pension Scheme (EFPS) 1971 will continue to receive their pension and associated benefits under the newly notified Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 2026, the Government of India has clarified.

This clarification resolves speculation about how the newly notified EPS 2026 will be implemented and what changes it will bring.

When government issued clarification

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on 27 May, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje explained that the new EPS 2026 protects all accrued pension rights of existing beneficiaries while replacing the earlier EFPS 1971 and EPS 1995 schemes.

Also Read | EPS 2026 rules: What happens if you leave your job before completing 10 years?

This clarification is important for pensioners and associated stakeholders, and it brings much-needed relief regarding whether their benefits will continue under the newly introduced framework. It will also go a long way toward helping individuals with proper retirement and pension planning.

Existing pension benefits remain protected

Replying to a question raised by MP Sudheer Gupta, Minister Karandlaje said the EPS 2026 continues the existing pension fund and also focuses on safeguarding the benefits earned under the previous schemes.

According to the minister, the new scheme also introduces electronic and digital modes of pension disbursement through approved agencies while aligning the pension framework with the Code on Social Security, 2020. It is also important to keep in mind that the scheme came into force on 29 June 2026.

What remains unchanged under EPS 2026

The new scheme focuses on modernizing and improving pension administration. Several core provisions remain unchanged, including the pension calculation formula, the minimum pension and the contribution rates.

Also Read | EPS 2026 vs EPS 1995: Key changes every employee should know

Monthly pension, even under the new scheme, will be calculated using the following formula:

Monthly Pension = (Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) ÷ 70

Pensionable salary will continue to be the average monthly salary drawn during the last 60 months before exiting the pension fund.

Key features of EPS 2026

Feature

EPS 2026 provision

Existing EPS 1995 and EFPS 1971 benefitsContinue automatically
Effective dateJune 29, 2026
Pension formulaNo change
Contribution ratesNo change
Pensionable salaryAverage salary of the last 60 months
New featureDigital pension disbursement through approved agencies

Note: This table highlights key provisions of EPS 2026. For complete details, refer to the official EPS 2026 notification.

Apart from ensuring continuity of pension benefits, EPS 2026 also introduces several other administrative improvements, including faster digital processing of pension claims and a more seamless framework for pension disbursement, without impacting the pension entitlements of existing beneficiaries.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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