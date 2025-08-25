Wrongly enrolled in EPS? Getting your money back could take a year or more
Flawed EPS contributions are only corrected after financial years close—leaving workers stranded without access to their provident fund.
Bengaluru-based Bhavesh Chandra Jha (36) was never supposed to be part of the employee pension scheme (EPS). His employer mistakenly enrolled him. More than a year later, when Jha applied to withdraw his savings, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rejected his claim. Before it could be processed, his pension contributions first had to be shifted back into the provident fund (EPF), a step that required coordination between his employer and the EPFO.